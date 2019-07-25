This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Scottish midfielder recruited by Derry City

28-year-old Grant Gillespie has signed until the end of the season after a successful trial period.

By Ben Blake Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 5:00 PM
DERRY CITY HAVE announced the signing of Scot Grant Gillespie until the end of the season. 

The SSE Airtricity League, currently fourth in the Premier Division table, have agreed a short-term deal for the 28-year-old after his recent trial period. 

Gillespie began his senior career at Hamilton Academical and spent nine years there — playing nearly 200 league games. The midfielder has since had spells at Dundee United and, most recently, Raith Rovers. 

Candystripes boss Declan Devine decided to bring him in after he played in a practice match against Institute last week. 

Grant Gillespie tweet Source: Twitter/Derry City FC

