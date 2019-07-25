Scottish midfielder recruited by Derry City

DERRY CITY HAVE announced the signing of Scot Grant Gillespie until the end of the season.

The SSE Airtricity League, currently fourth in the Premier Division table, have agreed a short-term deal for the 28-year-old after his recent trial period.

Gillespie began his senior career at Hamilton Academical and spent nine years there — playing nearly 200 league games. The midfielder has since had spells at Dundee United and, most recently, Raith Rovers.

Candystripes boss Declan Devine decided to bring him in after he played in a practice match against Institute last week.

Source: Twitter/Derry City FC

