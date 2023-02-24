Derry City strike twice against Cork to seal first win of the season

Derry City 2

Cork City 0

Enda Coll reports from The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium

Goals from Patrick McEleney and Jordan McEneff gave Derry City their first win of the season, as they defeated Cork City 2-0 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

McEleney’s lovely curled effort came on the thirty minute mark of the first half. The midfielder picked up the ball at the edge of the box, and placed it into the far corner past the diving Oluwayemi in the Cork goals.

Jordan McEneff doubled the home team’s advantage on the 63rd minute, connecting well with a Ryan Graydon cross.

The hosts were in charge of proceedings from the get go, enjoying some good possession and getting in behind the visitors defence with clever runs from new loan signing Ollie O’Neill.

The Irish under-21 international comes highly rated from Fulham’s academy, and was a strong presence in the first half for the Candystripes, playing a key role in Derry’s first goal.

The youngster did well to win the ball back near the Cork City corner, the ball made its way to Patrick McEleney at the edge of the box, and his curled effort nestled in the far corner to put the hosts ahead with just over thirty minutes on the clock.

It was just what the game needed too, as Ruairí Higgins’ side started to push for a second to kill the game off before half-time.

They came close to doing so not long after, when the ever-available O’Neill took the ball on the half turn and sent left-back Ben Doherty through. His effort grazed the wrong side of the post.

Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

The game opened up slightly early in the second half, with Derry losing shape and allowing a few half-chances from the visitors.

But the game was all but sewn up by the home side when Jordan McEneff doubled their lead on the 63rd minute.

Ciaran Coll worked the ball up the right wing, laying off to Ryan Graydon whose cross found McEneff in the box. The 22-year-old finished well to put his side 2-0 up on the night.

The win means Derry City keep up the pressure up on Bohemians at the top of the table, and go two points clear of Shamrock Rovers, ahead of their first meeting next Friday in Tallaght.

For Cork, it’s the harsh reality of making the step-up to the Premier Division again, as they go home with no points on the board after two games. They face UCD in Turner’s Cross next week.

Derry City

Brain Maher, Ciaran Coll, Mark Connolly, Will Patching, Jamie McGonigle, Patrick McEleney, Ben Doherty, Shane McEleney, Ryan Graydon, Jordan McEneff

Cork City

Tobi Oluwayemi, Cian Coleman, Alexander Gilchrist, Aaron Bolger, Ruairi Keating, Barry Coffey, Cian Bargary, Darragh Crowley, Joshua Honohan, Ethon Varian, Jonas Hakkinen