Derry City handed suspended partial stadium closure due to fan trouble

LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
DERRY CITY HAVE been issued with a one-match suspended partial stadium closure as a result of events during the recent Premier Division clash with Shamrock Rovers at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.
Travelling fans in the away section were pelted with objects from a group that appeared on the perimeter of the ground, and Hoops supporters then had to be moved into the centre circle at full-time to avoid further issues.
In a statement, the FAI confirmed that the Independent Disciplinary Committee has issued two fines as a result of those incidents as well as another “involving a pyrotechnic on the field of play.”
On that occasion, a young child ran onto the pitch to collect a lit flare before running back up the pitch with it in his hand.
The “suspended partial stadium closure” will become effective if a similar incident takes place during their next home game against Shelbourne on 6 May.
“Following incidents at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium during the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixture between Derry City FC and Shamrock Rovers FC on Friday, 19 April 2024, an Independent Disciplinary Committee has imposed a suspended partial stadium closure at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.
“The Independent Disciplinary Committee determined that if the same or similar offence occurs at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in the course of the next home SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division fixture, the sanction will become effective.
“The League of Ireland and FAI are committed to providing a safe environment for players, officials, staff and spectators at all our fixtures.”
