Wednesday 20 November, 2019
Derry City beat off competition to bring in striker Walter Figueira

The 24-year-old former Chelsea youth player spent the second half of last season with Waterford.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 1:19 PM
figueira-devine-signing-welcome-2 Walter Figueira with Derry City manager Declan Devine. Source: Derry City FC

DERRY CITY HAVE announced the signing of English striker Walter Figueira.

The Candystripes secured the services of the 24-year-old after he impressed manager Declan Devine while playing for Waterford last season.

Figueira joined the Blues in July and scored five goals for the RSC outfit, two of which came in their EA Sports Cup semi-final defeat to Derry.

“Walter is a quality player,” Devine said. “Derry fans who saw him play for Waterford against us in the Brandywell will know exactly the type of player we’ve brought here.

“He wants to play every minute of every match and that’s what we need at this club. He had a host of offers from clubs in Ireland and Scotland so we are delighted to have secured his signature.”

walter-figueira-and-gerardo-bruno Figueira playing against Derry City in August. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Figueira was on the books at Chelsea as a teenager. Since being released by the Premier League club in 2013, he has had spells in Greece and Portugal, as well as playing for several non-league clubs in England.

He joins a club who will have at least one Europa League tie to look forward to next year, having finished in fourth place in the Premier Division in 2019.

Devine added: “Walter obviously won’t be the last player coming in. The hard work continues to strengthen the squad ahead of what is certain to be a fiercely competitive league in 2020.” 

