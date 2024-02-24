Title hopefuls Derry City held to scoreless draw by Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers 0

Derry City 0

Jessica Farry reports from the Showgrounds

LEAGUE HOPEFULS DERRY City were held to a scoreless draw at The Showgrounds tonight.

The result means no team in the Premier Division has won their opening two games.

John Russell’s has welcomed seven new additions this season, plus the return of former players Max Mata and Ed McGinty on loan.

The Bit O’Red boss is hopeful his side can surprise a few people this season, with many writing them off before a ball was kicked.

Rovers finished eighth last season after a challenging season, and Russell has rebuilt his squad during the off-season.

Derry City are hopeful of challenging for the title, and the addition of Patrick Hoban and Daniel Kelly has certainly boosted their hopes.

The Candystripes started their season with a 2-1 win over Drogheda United, while Sligo Rovers were denied a win as Bohemians equalised deep into additional time at the end.

Derry manager Ruaidhri Higgins guided his side to victory against Sligo Rovers in his first game in charge, but Derry haven’t won a league game at The Showgrounds since August 2021.

Kevin O’Sullivan books Daniel Kelly for diving in the box. Evan Logan / INPHO Evan Logan / INPHO / INPHO

It was a bright start and with three minutes on the clock, Hoban found Will Patching in space in the middle, but the former Dundalk man fired over.

Although the Candystripes had the better of possession, it was the home side who created the best opportunities.

Brian Maher saved well from Connor Malley’s effort early on, before Simon Power dragged his free-kick wide.

The talking point of the first-half, however, will be injuries, as the visitors were forced into two changes as both Patrick McEleney and Cameron Dummigan were forced off through injuries.

The Candystripes pushed on in the second half in what was a scrappy 45 minutes, with both defences showing their strength as neither goalkeeper was really troubled.

Although, Ed McGinty was kept busy late on. Nando Pijnaker made a hames of an attempted clearance from Cameron McJannet’s ball in, and with Daniel Kelly rushing in, McGinty came off his line bravely, his legs taking the ball away from under Kelly’s feet.

It means both sides are unbeaten in their opening two games, although Derry will be concerned over the fitness of both McEleney and Dummigan.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; JR Wilson (Charlie Wiggett 77), Ollie Denham, Nando Pijnaker, Reece Hutchinson; Niall Morahan, Conor Malley; Fabrice Hartmann (Will Fitzgerald 73), Simon Power; Ellis Chapman (Kaiin Barlow 73); Max Mata (Wilson Waweru 83).

Derry City: Brian Maher; Ronan Boyce, Sam Todd, Mark Connolly, Cameron McJannett (Ben Doherty 76); Cameron Dummigan (Jordan McEneff 45+4), Patrick McEleney (Adam O’Reilly 40), Will Patching; Michael Duffy, Paul McMullan (Daniel Kelly 76); Pat Hoban.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan