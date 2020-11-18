BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 18 November 2020
Covid outbreak in Derry City squad forces postponement of FAI Cup clash with Sligo Rovers

It’s the second time the game between the sides has been postponed.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 18 Nov 2020, 11:50 AM
Derry City players inspect the pitch before the game against Cork City.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE FAI CUP quarter-final tie between Sligo Rovers and Derry City has been postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Candystripes squad. 

It’s the second time the clash between the sides has been postponed. It will now take place on Wednesday 25 November at 7.30pm. 

The original game was due to take place on 1 November but was put off after a number of positive cases in the Derry set-up that saw the first team squad and staff undergo a 14-day period of self-isolation. 

The refixed tie was due to take place on 20 November, but will instead be played next Wednesday.

The semi-finals will take place on 29 November where the winners of Sligo-Derry will meet Finn Harps or Shamrock Rovers. It means Sligo or Derry will have just four days to prepare for their last four tie.

The two other quarter-finals, Finn Harps vs Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians vs Dundalk, both take place on Friday night.

