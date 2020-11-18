Covid outbreak in Derry City squad forces postponement of FAI Cup clash with Sligo Rovers

Derry City players inspect the pitch before the game against Cork City.

THE FAI CUP quarter-final tie between Sligo Rovers and Derry City has been postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Candystripes squad.

It’s the second time the clash between the sides has been postponed. It will now take place on Wednesday 25 November at 7.30pm.

The original game was due to take place on 1 November but was put off after a number of positive cases in the Derry set-up that saw the first team squad and staff undergo a 14-day period of self-isolation.

The refixed tie was due to take place on 20 November, but will instead be played next Wednesday.

The semi-finals will take place on 29 November where the winners of Sligo-Derry will meet Finn Harps or Shamrock Rovers. It means Sligo or Derry will have just four days to prepare for their last four tie.

The two other quarter-finals, Finn Harps vs Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians vs Dundalk, both take place on Friday night.

