Derry City fire home six goals as they cruise to victory against UCD

Derry City 6

UCD 0

Simon Collins reports from the Ryan McBride Brandywell

WILL PATCHING NETTED the pick of the bunch as Derry City fired six past relegated UCD at Brandywell to keep the heat on league leaders Shamrock Rovers.

The midfielder scooped the ball over the head of UCD keeper Kian Moore two minutes into the second half for his 10th goal of the season in all competitions. Danny Mullen had given Derry the perfect start when he volleyed Michael Duffy’s cross past the keeper from close range after five minutes.

The Brandywell club didn’t get going until that magical Patching strike which opened the floodgates with six different players getting on the scoresheet.

Cameron McJannet, substitute Brandon Kavanagh, Michael Duffy and Jamie McGonigle added further goals as Ruaidhri Higgins’ troops put the students to the sword once again.

UCD had been reduced to 10 men with eight minutes to go when sub Jack Keaney was shown a red card for dragging down Cian Kavanagh but it mattered little at that point.

In the four meetings between the two sides Derry have netted 19 goals but this latest emphatic victory wasn’t enough to rein in Shamrock Rovers who were held by UCD last weekend. The gap remains five points and the Candystripes are running out of games fast – just four remaining.

Derry started on the frontfoot and Patching tried his luck from 25 yards but he curled a well-struck effort narrowly wide on three minutes.

Derry were in front two minutes later after a brilliant run and inch perfect cross from Duffy which found Mullen in space and the Scotsman volleyed clinically past the keeper.

Former Candy Stripes Brendan Barr ran into space on the edge of the Derry penalty area on 27 minutes following a swift UCD attack but the Donegal man blasted over.

Despite their dominance and that electric start to the match, Derry were unable to unlock the Students defence any further during the opening 45 minutes.

Patching delivered the piece of magic Derry needed just two minutes after the restart to double the Brandywell club’s advantage. McMullan nipped in to take the ball off the toes of Adam Wells and laid it into the path of Patching who nonchalantly scooped the ball over the head of the keeper from 25 yards and it nestled into the corner of the net.

The floodgates were opened and seven minutes later McJannet rose at the back post to meet Ben Doherty’s inswinging corner kick and his header came off the helpless UCD keeper and found the net.

Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Cameron McJannet scored Derry's third goal. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

Moore made an excellent save at full stretch to deny substitute Jamie McGonigle who curled towards the far corner on 68 minutes. Derry added a fourth on 69 minutes when McMullan crossed from the right and Duffy nodded it back across goal towards Brandon Kavanagh who guided it into the net from six yards with his head.

Kavanagh returned the favour on 76 minutes when he swung a corner kick into the six yard box and Duffy headed into the net with the back of his head to make it 5-0.

Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Michael Duffy celebrates Derry's fifth goal. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

McGonigle added a sixth for City on the 89th minute when he expertly curled his strike into the far corner – the Dungiven man’s first goal from the club since 13 August.

Derry City: Maher: Dummigan, McEleney, McJannet, Doherty; McMullan, Diallo, O’Reilly (B. Kavanagh 62), Duffy (C. Kavanagh 81); Patching; Mullen (McGonigle 62).

Subs Not Used – Ryan, Coll,, Todd, Barr.

UCD: Moore; O’Regan, O’Brien (Keaney 56), Clancy, Wells; Behan (Kinsella Bishop 78), Barr (Higgins 56), Verdon, Brennan (Doyle 76), O’Regan, Keane; Norris.

Subs Not Used – Healy, Osam, Raggett, Babb, Curtis.

Referee – Eoghan O’Shea.