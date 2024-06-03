Derry get title bid back on track with comfortable win over Waterford

Derry City 3

Waterford 0

Simon Collins reports from Brandywell

DERRY CITY REIGNITED their title charge as they narrowed the gap on leaders Shelbourne to two points after a comprehensive victory over Waterford at Brandywell.

Three goals in the space of 19 first-half minutes took the wind out of the sails of a Waterford side who had won five of their previous six matches. Michael Duffy netted his fifth of the season to get the ball rolling for the Candystripes who ended a three match winless run.

The winger fired emphatically past Sam Sargeant on 11 minutes after Ben Doherty played it neatly into his path just inside the Waterford 18 yard box.

Mark Connolly doubled that advantage ten minutes later with a glancing header from Will Patching’s delivery. The league’s two top scorers Padraig Amond and Pat Hoban were on display but it was the latter who continued his hot streak against the Blues on the half hour mark.

The Galwegian was played through on goal by Paul McMullan and his first time strike from 18 yards nestled into the bottom corner to take his season’s tally to ten. Hoban has netted five past Waterford in the team’s three meetings so far this season.

It was a much needed victory for Ruaidhri Higgins’ troops but the mood on Foyleside was dampened by a suspected broken arm sustained by skipper Patrick McEleney who was stretchered off after falling heavily after a challenge in the second half.

Three days after a scoreless draw against Dundalk at Oriel Park, Higgins made two changes with McEleney making his first start since 24 February. Doherty also came back into the starting line-up with Sadou Diallo and Ciaran Coll dropped to the bench.

Waterford also made two changes to the team that won against Bohemians at the RSC on Friday night as Ryan Burke and Niall O’Keefe replaced Robbie McCourt and Dean McMenamy.

Derry were quick out of the blocks and Will Patching came close with a glancing header on two minutes. Moments later Shane McEleney misjudged the flight of the ball, allowing Amond to intercept and the striker’s first time strike from 30 yards was palmed away by Maher.

Derry broke the deadlock in emphatic fashion on 11 minutes through Duffy and doubled their advantage when, from a corner kick, Patching clipped the ball into the box and Connolly edged in front of his marker to head home. Hoban got in on the act on the half hour to Derry ahead 3-0.

Five minutes before the break Derry gave away possession and Parsons was unfortunate to watch his 20 yard curling strike rebound off the far post.

It could have been a lot worse going in at the interval for Waterford as Dummigan’s inswinging cross was met by the head of Hoban who arrowed a powerful header narrowly wide of the post.

Amond almost made Derry pay for a sloppy misplaced pass just outside the penalty area and the striker’s well hit shot was deflected just wide of the far post.

There was real concern amongst the Derry players when McEleney went down under the challenge of Gbemi Arubi clutching his left arm. After lengthy treatment on the pitch, the skipper was stretchered off.

The long delay understandably took the intensity out of the match and it petered out to a close.

There was eleven minutes additional time signalled by the fourth official and Grant Horton forced a smart save from Brian Maher as Waterford tried to reduce the deficit.

Derry City: Maher: Dummigan, Connolly, S. McEleney, Doherty; McMullan, O’Reilly (Harkin 95), P. McEleney (Diallo 71), Duffy (Coll 91); Patching (Kelly 71); Hoban (Mullen 91); Subs Not Used – Ryan, Boyce, Harkin, McJannet, Patton.

Waterford: Sargeant; Power, Horton, Leahy, Burke; Pattisson (Radkowski h-t), O’Keefe (McCourt 79), McDonald (Skwierczynski 84), McCormack (McMenamy 79), Parsons (Arubi h-t); Amond; Subs Not Used – Connor, Evans, Queally, Forde.

Referee - Paul McLaughlin.