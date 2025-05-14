Advertisement
Virgin will show Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers next month. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Virgin Media announce three more LOI games for live broadcast

St Patrick’s Athletic, Waterford, Bohemians, Derry City, Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers will all feature.
1.01pm, 14 May 2025
VIRGIN MEDIA HAVE announced the latest three games scheduled as part of their live coverage of the League of Ireland Premier Division.

The broadcaster had already confirmed live coverage of the Dublin derby meeting of Bohemians and Shelbourne this Friday, and Shelbourne’s home clash with Drogheda United next Monday.

Virgin will now also provide live coverage of St Patrick’s Athletic against Waterford on Friday 23 May, Bohemians’ meeting with Derry City on Friday 30 May, and Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers, which takes place after the summer break on Friday 13 June.

Virgin Media live League of Ireland games:

  • Bohemians vs Shelbourne – Friday 16 May
  • Shelbourne vs Drogheda United – Monday 19 May
  • St. Patrick’s Athletic vs Waterford – Friday 23 May
  • Bohemians vs Derry City – Friday 30 May
  • Shelbourne vs Shamrock Rovers – Friday 13 June

