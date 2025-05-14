Virgin Media announce three more LOI games for live broadcast

VIRGIN MEDIA HAVE announced the latest three games scheduled as part of their live coverage of the League of Ireland Premier Division.

The broadcaster had already confirmed live coverage of the Dublin derby meeting of Bohemians and Shelbourne this Friday, and Shelbourne’s home clash with Drogheda United next Monday.

Virgin will now also provide live coverage of St Patrick’s Athletic against Waterford on Friday 23 May, Bohemians’ meeting with Derry City on Friday 30 May, and Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers, which takes place after the summer break on Friday 13 June.

Virgin Media live League of Ireland games:

Bohemians vs Shelbourne – Friday 16 May

Shelbourne vs Drogheda United – Monday 19 May

St. Patrick’s Athletic vs Waterford – Friday 23 May

Bohemians vs Derry City – Friday 30 May

Shelbourne vs Shamrock Rovers – Friday 13 June