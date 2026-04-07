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Here's the list of GAA inter-county fixtures and TV coverage this week
Tuesday 7 April
Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship
*****
Wednesday 8 April
Fulfil Munster U20 hurling championship
Clare U20 hurling manager Terence Fahy. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
Dalata Hotel Group U20 football championship
Connacht
Leinster
Ulster
*****
Thursday 9 April
Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20 football championship
Phase 2 Round 1
B Final
Fulfil Leinster U20 hurling championship
*****
Friday 10 April
Electric Ireland Minor Championships
Connacht football
Munster hurling
Waterford minor hurling manager Darragh O'Sullivan. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO
Ulster football
*****
Saturday 11 April
Connacht senior football quarter-final
Niall Murphy of Sligo, Jack Coyne of Mayo, Ryan O’Rourke of Leitrim and Diarmuid Murtagh of Roscommon. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO
Leinster senior football first round
Ladies Football
Division 1 League Final
Division 2 League Final
Division 3 League Final
Fulfil Leinster U20 hurling championship
Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling championship
Camogie
Division 2A League Final
Division 3A League Final
Nickey Rackard Cup
Lory Meagher Cup
*****
Sunday 12 April
Connacht senior football quarter-finals
Leinster senior football first round
Munster senior football quarter-finals
Ulster senior football first round
Camogie
Division 1A League Final
Galway's Ciara Hickey and Waterford's Orla Hickey. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO
Division 1B League Final
Christy Ring Cup
Ladies Football
Division 4 Final
*****
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Championship Connacht Dates For Diary GAA Gaelic Football Munster Ulster