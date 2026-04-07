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Tyrone's Brian Kennedy with Armagh's Ben Crealey. John McVitty/INPHO
Dates For Diary

Here's the list of GAA inter-county fixtures and TV coverage this week

Start of senior championship action, along with league final day in camogie and ladies football.
6.46am, 7 Apr 2026

 

Tuesday 7 April

Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship

  • Louth v Laois, Hunterstown, 7.30pm.
  • Meath v Kildare, Skryne, 7.30pm.
  • Offaly v Longford, Faithful Fields Offaly COE, 7.30pm.
  • Wicklow v Carlow, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 6.30pm.
  • Kilkenny v Wexford, Kilkenny COE Dunmore, 7.30pm.

*****

Wednesday 8 April

Fulfil Munster U20 hurling championship

  • Clare v Limerick, Sixmilebridge, 7.35pm – TG4.

terence-fahy Clare U20 hurling manager Terence Fahy. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Dalata Hotel Group U20 football championship

Connacht

  • Galway v Sligo, Tuam Stadium, 6.30pm.
  • Leitrim v Mayo, Heartland Credit Union Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 6.30pm.

Leinster

  • Westmeath v Dublin, Kinnegad, 7.30pm.
  • Louth v Wexford, Louth COE Darver, 7.30pm.
  • Longford v Meath, Clonguish, 7.30pm.
  • Laois v Carlow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 7.30pm.
  • Offaly v Wicklow, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 6.30pm.

Ulster

  • Antrim v Derry, Dunsilly, 7.30pm.
  • Down v Cavan, Páirc Esler, Newry, 7.30pm.
  • Armagh v Tyrone, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 7.30pm.
  • Fermanagh v Monaghan, Tempo Maguires GAC, 7.30pm.

*****

Thursday 9 April

Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20 football championship
Phase 2 Round 1

  • Clare v Cork, Clare venue, 7pm.
  • Waterford v Kerry, Waterford venue, 7pm.

B Final

  • Tipperary v Limerick, Mallow, 7pm.

Fulfil Leinster U20 hurling championship

  • Meath v Offaly, Kildalkey, 6.30pm.

*****

Friday 10 April

Electric Ireland Minor Championships

Connacht football

  • Roscommon v Leitrim, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 6.30pm.
  • Sligo v Mayo, Kilcoyne Park, Tubbercurry, 6.30pm.

Munster hurling

  • Waterford v Cork, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.

darragh-osullivan Waterford minor hurling manager Darragh O'Sullivan. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Ulster football

  • Down v Fermanagh, Páirc Esler, Newry. 12pm.

*****

Saturday 11 April

Connacht senior football quarter-final

  • London v Mayo, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 2.30pm – GAA+.

niall-murphy-jack-coyne-ryan-orourke-and-diarmuid-murtagh Niall Murphy of Sligo, Jack Coyne of Mayo, Ryan O’Rourke of Leitrim and Diarmuid Murtagh of Roscommon. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Leinster senior football first round

  • Offaly v Laois, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 6pm.

Ladies Football
Division 1 League Final

  • Cork v Galway, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 5pm – TG4.

Division 2 League Final

  • Cavan v Donegal, Clones, 3pm – TG4.

Division 3 League Final

  • Antrim v Louth, Crossmaglen, 1pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Fulfil Leinster U20 hurling championship

  • Kildare v Galway, Hawkfield, 2pm.
  • Wexford v Kilkenny, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2pm.
  • Laois v Dublin, Parnell Park, 2pm.

Electric Ireland Munster minor hurling championship

  • Clare v Limerick, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, 2pm.

Camogie
Division 2A League Final

  • Kerry v Meath, Banagher, 3.30pm – Camogie Association YouTube.

Division 3A League Final

  • Armagh v Roscommon, Abbotstown, Time TBC – Camogie Association YouTube.

Nickey Rackard Cup

  • Armagh v Mayo, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 1.30pm.
  • Tyrone v Sligo, Garvaghey, 2pm.
  • Louth v Fermanagh, Louth GAA Training Centre, Darver, 3pm.

Lory Meagher Cup

  • Cavan v Warwickshire, Kingspan Breffni, 1pm.
  • Longford v Lancashire, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 1pm.
  • Leitrim v Monaghan, Heartland Credit Union Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 3pm.

*****

Sunday 12 April

Connacht senior football quarter-finals

  • Sligo v Leitrim, Markievicz Park, 3pm.
  • New York v Roscommon, Gaelic Park, 8pm – GAA+.

Leinster senior football first round

  • Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.30pm.
  • Westmeath v Longford, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3pm.

Munster senior football quarter-finals

  • Cork v Limerick, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm.
  • Waterford v Tipperary, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 2pm.

Ulster senior football first round

  • Armagh v Tyrone, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 4.15pm – RTÉ 2.

Camogie
Division 1A League Final

  • Galway v Waterford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2.15pm - RTÉ 2.

ciara-hickey-with-orla-hickey Galway's Ciara Hickey and Waterford's Orla Hickey. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Division 1B League Final

  • Dublin v Clare, UPMC Nowlan Park, 12.15pm – RTÉ 2.

Christy Ring Cup

  • Donegal v Wicklow, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 1pm.
  • Meath v Kerry, Trim, 1pm.
  • Derry v Roscommon, Find Insurance Celtic Park, 3pm.

Ladies Football
Division 4 Final

  • Carlow v Leitrim, Grant Heating St Brendan’s Park, Birr, 2pm – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

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