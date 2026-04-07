LOI duo called up to Ireland squad for Poland amid injury withdrawals

WOMEN’S PREMIER DIVISION duo Maria Reynolds and Aoibheann Clancy have been called up to the Ireland squad alongside Sunderland midfielder Jamie Finn amidst a number of injuries.

Shamrock Rovers centre-back Reynolds receives her first senior call-up, as Bohemians midfielder Aoibhe Brennan – who hit the same milestone last week – is among those to drop out.

Lily Agg and Jessie Stapleton are also withdrawn from Carla Ward’s squad ahead of next week’s 2027 World Cup qualifying double-header against Poland.

🇮🇪 Congratulations to Maria Reynolds who has been included in the Ireland squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers 👇



🇵🇱 Poland

📆 14 April

📍 Gdansk



🇵🇱 Poland

📆 18 April

📍 Dublin



Thoroughly deserved recognition, we're all very proud of you, @mariareynolds06 💚 pic.twitter.com/YAvrR7abKt — Shamrock Rovers Women (@RoversWomen) April 7, 2026

Agg confirmed over the weekend that she had ruptured her Achilles in another cruel injury blow, having recently returned from a lengthy ACL layoff.

The 32-year-old midfielder sustained the significant ankle injury in the first half of Durham’s 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Fores last week, minutes after scoring her first goal for the club. Agg was named in the Ireland squad for the first time since late 2024 the following day, but has since been ruled out.

Similarly, Stapleton is sidelined for the remainder of the season after limping out of the same WSL 2 game with what appeared to be a calf issue. The 21-year-old centre-back has regularly featured under Ward, but didn’t play in the opening defeats to France and Netherlands.

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And 18-year-old midfielder Brennan misses out with an ankle injury, having been absent from Bohemians’ matchday squad for their All-Island Cup loss to Glentoran on Saturday.

Their manager, Alan Murphy, said today: “Aoibhe is obviously gutted to have to pull out of the squad. This is a cruel blow, but she is 18 years of age, has her whole future ahead of her, and her chance will come again.

“We look forward to her inclusion in Ireland senior squads again in the not-too-distant future.”

𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻 🇮🇪



Massive congratulations to Aoibheann Clancy on being called up to the Women’s National Team for next week’s World Cup qualifier double header against Poland! ☘️



Fully deserved after continuously impressing in Red, congrats Aoibheann 🔴#RedsInGreen… pic.twitter.com/3nMEt1ByW4 — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) April 7, 2026

Brennan was the only Women’s Premier Division player in the original 24-player squad, with two now being added in her absence.

Rovers defender Reynolds was part of the set-up as a training player for last November’s Nations League playoff win over Belgium, but now receives her first official nod.

Shelbourne midfielder Clancy has previously been involved under Ward and former managers, making her Ireland senior debut in a friendly against Morocco in 2022.

And Finn is a regular squad member, the 21-cap midfielder presumably overlooked in the original selection due to her limited recent game time with Sunderland. The Dubliner did feature off the bench in last week’s WSL 2 loss to her former side, Birmingham City.

Ireland and Poland first meet in Gdansk next Tuesday, before the return tie at Aviva Stadium the following Saturday afternoon. The Girls In Green likely need four points here to finish third and secure a more favourable play-off path to Brazil 2027.