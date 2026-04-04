Another cruel blow for Ireland's Lily Agg as Achilles rupture follows ACL comeback

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Lily Agg has ruptured her Achilles in another cruel blow after recently returning from an ACL injury.

“I keep asking myself what I ever did to deserve this. Why me? Why now?” Agg wrote in a heartbreaking social media post last night.

Horrendous news - Lily Agg has ruptured her Achilles, after recently returning from an ACL injury. pic.twitter.com/xcF3lyFAUZ — Emma Duffy (@emmaduffy_) April 3, 2026

The Durham midfielder, on loan from fellow WSL 2 side Birmingham City, sustained the injury in the first half of last week’s 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Agg, 32, had just scored her first goal for Durham on her second start minutes beforehand.

The 22-cap international was named in Carla Ward’s Ireland squad for the first time since late 2024 the following day, but is now ruled out for the upcoming World Cup qualifying double-header against Poland.

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A difficult period now continues for Agg, whose ACL surgery led to her receiving a diagnosis of melanoma in situ last year.

In a lengthy social media post last night, the 2023 World Cup player said she was “broken” and cast doubt over her future in football.

“People close to me keep saying I’ll come back stronger again,” she wrote. “If I’m being honest, right now I genuinely don’t know if I will come back at all.

“I’ll be another year older, out of contract in June, with an ACL and Achilles rupture behind me in the last two years. I’m not naive. The game is changing, and I know I’ll be a risk many won’t want to take a chance on.

“My heart is broken and my head hurts.

“To everyone who has believed in me, supported me and valued me as a player and person – thank you, it has meant more than you will ever know.”

Many of her Ireland teammates posted heartfelt messages underneath.

The Girls In Green are due to link up next week as they face Poland in Gdansk on Tuesday 14 April, before the return tie at Aviva Stadium on Saturday 11 April. Jessie Stapleton is another injury doubt after limping out of the same game last weekend.