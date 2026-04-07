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Tipperary play Limerick on 24 May. James Lawlor/INPHO
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Tickets for rounds 4 and 5 of Munster SHC to go on sale tomorrow

The ticket sale will open at 11am on Wednesday morning.
12.27pm, 7 Apr 2026

MUNSTER GAA HAVE announced that tickets for rounds four and five of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship will go on public sale tomorrow.

No tickets were made available through public sale for the opening three rounds of the Munster championship.

The ticket sale for rounds four and five will open at 11am on Wednesday morning, via Ticketmaster and participating Centra and SuperValu outlets.

A limited number of Juvenile Group tickets will also be available.

The round four fixtures see Tipperary host Clare on 16 May, before Limerick take on Waterford on 17 May.

In round five, Cork are at home to Clare and Tipperary travel to take on Limerick, with both games to be played on 24 May.

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