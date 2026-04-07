MUNSTER GAA HAVE announced that tickets for rounds four and five of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship will go on public sale tomorrow.
No tickets were made available through public sale for the opening three rounds of the Munster championship.
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The ticket sale for rounds four and five will open at 11am on Wednesday morning, via Ticketmaster and participating Centra and SuperValu outlets.
TICKET UPDATE
Tickets for Round 4 and Round 5 of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship will go on general public sale on Wednesday April 8th at 11am via Ticketmaster and participating Centra and SuperValu outlets.
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Tickets for rounds 4 and 5 of Munster SHC to go on sale tomorrow
MUNSTER GAA HAVE announced that tickets for rounds four and five of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship will go on public sale tomorrow.
No tickets were made available through public sale for the opening three rounds of the Munster championship.
The ticket sale for rounds four and five will open at 11am on Wednesday morning, via Ticketmaster and participating Centra and SuperValu outlets.
A limited number of Juvenile Group tickets will also be available.
The round four fixtures see Tipperary host Clare on 16 May, before Limerick take on Waterford on 17 May.
In round five, Cork are at home to Clare and Tipperary travel to take on Limerick, with both games to be played on 24 May.
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