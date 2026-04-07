Aaron Ramsey calls time on his football career

FORMER WALES CAPTAIN Aaron Ramsey has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35.

The midfielder, who spent over a decade with Arsenal before stints with the likes of Juventus, Nice and Cardiff, has been without a club since leaving Mexican side Pumas at the end of last year.

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Having won the last of his 86 caps for the national side in 2024, due to a combination of injuries and limited game time, he was overlooked for Wales’ recent World Cup play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Diolch / Thank you. Onto the next chapter 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/OmJzyZ3lkv — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) April 7, 2026

Defeat in that game ended his hopes of a grand finale on the biggest stage and he has now confirmed the end of his playing days.

“This has not been an easy decision to make. After a lot of consideration, I have decided to retire from football,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Firstly, I want to start with Wales. It has been my privilege to wear the Welsh shirt and experience so many incredible moments in it. It would not have been possible without the incredible input of all the managers I have played under and all the staff who have helped me in many ways.

“To the Red Wall. You have been there through thick and thin! You have been there through the highs and lows, and you have been an essential and indispensable part of our success. I can’t thank you enough. We’ve been through everything together and it’s been an honour to represent you. Diolch.

“Secondly, thank you to all the clubs I’ve been lucky enough to play for. Thank you to all the managers and staff that have helped me be able to live my dream and play at the highest level.”