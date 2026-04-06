Ireland international key as Ipswich boost Premier League promotion hopes

Championship results:

Portsmouth 2-2 Oxford

Millwall 1-2 Norwich

Blackburn 0-0 West Brom

Bristol City 1-0 Sheffield United

Derby 2-0 Stoke City

Ipswich 2-1 Birmingham

Preston 1-1 QPR

Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Leicester

Watford 1-1 Charlton

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL KASEY McAteer today scored his first goal since joining Ipswich Town from Leicester City in August.

The 24-year-old winger was on target in the Tractor Boys’ 2-1 victory over Birmingham to boost the second-placed side’s hopes of promotion.

Ipswich came from behind and boosted their hopes of an immediate return to the Premier League with a hard-fought victory at Portman Road.

The visitors struck first through Carlos Vicente, before the Tractor Boys kept alive their dreams of an immediate return to the Premier League with goals just before the break from Ben Johnson and McAteer.

Ipswich, who have games in hand over their immediate rivals, survived second-half pressure to secure the three Sky Bet Championship points.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🚨GOAL! Ipswich have completed the comeback kasey mcAteer



Ipswich 2-1 Birmingham



pic.twitter.com/VAtpmVDz1t — LIVE GOALS (@FTLiveGoals) April 6, 2026

Town got an early chance to take the lead when McAteer powered a shot just over the bar after being fed the ball by Marcelino Nunez with just a minute on the clock.

Referee Adam Herczeg turned down a penalty appeal after Jacob Greaves appeared to be grappled by Jonathan Panzo following a corner.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 32nd minute through Vicente, immediately after McAteer had a glorious chance to put Town into the lead.

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The Ipswich winger had only Birmingham goalkeeper James Beadle to beat, but fired straight at him, and the ball went up the other end when Jay Stansfield fired in a cross, and Vicente hit a low shot into the bottom corner.

But the Tractor Boys were back on level terms shortly before the break through Johnson, as he converted a cross from Furlong despite Beadle’s attempt to stop the ball crossing the goal line.

And they went ahead four minutes later through McAteer for his first Ipswich goal. He fired under Beadle after great build-up play between Jack Clarke and George Hirst.

McAteer then fired just wide of Beadle’s right-hand post after the restart when Nunez hooked the ball over Jonathan Panzo.

However, the visitors were in control of the opening period of the second half and had the ball in the net in the 70th minute, but it was ruled out. Ibrahim Osman crossed towards August Priske and his shot came off Town skipper Dara O’Shea and bounced into the net, but the ball was apparently out of play before crossing the line.

O’Shea had a great opportunity to put Town further in front from a Jaden Philogene corner. The ball curled out to the centre-back, and he took aim with an awkward right-footed shot that dipped just the wrong side of the post.

Birmingham could have levelled the score in the 85th minute when Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton pushed the ball onto the post following a shot from Osman, and O’Shea denied Ethan Laird from the rebound as the hosts held on for the three points.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Ireland international Mark Sykes found the net amid Bristol City’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

JACK MOYLANS GOAL TO SEND LINCOLN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP 😮‍💨🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/ZJ7uXX7qgg — Reptracker | Conor McEvoy (@reptracker) April 6, 2026

In League One, Jack Moylan scored his 10th goal of the season with a clinical 96th-minute finish, amid a 2-1 win at Reading.

Top of the table Lincoln City’s promotion to the Championship had been officially confirmed moments earlier, after Bolton’s match with Stockport finished 2-2.

In that game, Johnny Kenny scored his third goal since joining Bolton on loan from Celtic in January.

But the hosts had to settle for a 2-2 draw against their fellow promotion hopefuls.

Waterford native Owen Oseni scored a brace, including one penalty, as playoff contenders Plymouth Argyle prevailed 3-0 away to Conor Hourihane’s Barnsley.

In League Two, ex-Shelbourne youngster Jaze Kabia opened the scoring as Grimsby Town won 2-0 at Crawley Town.

Aaron Drinan continued his fantastic season with his 27th goal in all competitions and 21st in the league as Swindon Town beat Walsall 2-1, continuing their promotion push.

In the National League, Ireland U21 international Darius Lipsiuc maintained his productive loan spell for Solihull Moors after joining from Stoke City in the summer.

The Meath native scored a brace in his side’s 4-1 win over Boreham Wood, making it nine from 32 appearances in all competitions for the 20-year-old.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy