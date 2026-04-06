Seani Maguire stars with Cork hat-trick in front of biggest First Division crowd of the season

SSE Airtricity League First Division

Cork City 4-2 Kerry

Cobh Ramblers 4-0 Treaty United

Athlone Town 2-0 Longford Town

Bray Wanderers 2-2 Finn Harps

UCD 0-0 Wexford

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

SEANI MAGUIRE’S HAT-TRICK and Fiacre Kelleher’s redemption tale lit up the biggest First Division crowd of the season to cap a four-goal turnaround at Turner’s Cross.

The €5 ticket offer attracted 5,366 fans to this Easter Monday bash. They got a goal for every euro, plus an extra one for free.

Still, Kerry looked like spoiling the party by catching the hosts napping from two quick throw-ins.

From two down at half-time, City rescued the occasion. Kelleher, who had conceded an early penalty, won the spot-kick for the 81st-minute equaliser, which saw Vincent Borden sent off, and headed home the 90th-minute winner.

Maguire added the cherry on top by completing his hat-trick within 25 seconds of the kick-off. He goes top of the scoring charts, with eight goals this season, while City jump eight points clear of Bray Wanderers at the summit.

Norwich City loanee AJ Bridge earned his first City start as Barry Robson rested Greg Bolger. After his international exploits, scoring four goals in three games to help Ireland qualify for the U17 World Cup, Cillian Murphy regained his starting spot ahead of Conor Drinan.

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Former Leeside player and manager, Colin Healy, called upon five ex-City players in his starting line-up. Jonas Hakkinen, Niall Brookwell, Arran Healy, Cian Bargary, and Cian Murphy all made their Turner’s Cross return. They contributed to a dream start for the Traleesiders.

With just over 60 seconds on the clock, Bargary’s quick throw-in was controlled by Murphy, only for Kelleher to handle inside the box. Daryl Carolan quickly pointed to the spot. Murphy stepped up to send Conor Brann the wrong way for his third Kingdom goal since joining from Cobh Ramblers.

City gave chase with Hans Mpongo’s scuffed shot having the out-of-position Harry Halwax scrambling back. Maguire’s beautiful turn created the next chance. With Ruairí Keating opting to square for Mpongo, Ewan Lee was well positioned to clear. Kelleher then headed Bridge’s delivery over the bar.

All the while, Kerry maintained a potent threat. Arran Healy lashed into the side netting and a well-rehearsed corner-kick routine ended with Ryan Kelliher’s dipping strike fizzing just too high.

Darragh Crowley put Halwax to work, forcing a low save. When Kieran Cooney left a backpass short, the keeper was fortunate to win a free from Josh Fitzpatrick.

City came closer again in the 42nd minute. Fitzpatrick’s shot fell at the feet of Cillian Murphy, who rolled just wide.

After a stoppage for Halwax to receive treatment, City fell two down in the second added minute. Fitzpatrick left the ball behind him as Kerry countered. Healy chucked a quick throw-in to Kelleher, who cut inside the slide-tackling Crowley and pinged a fierce finish inside the far post. A joyous moment for the striker to mark his first start since tearing his ACL in May 2025 with a goal.

Robson took action at half-time by calling Bridge and Keating ashore, replacing them with Bolger and Drinan. Drinan slotted in at left-back in a reshaped 4-4-2 formation. Mpongo moved up front, Cillian Murphy onto the right, and Fitzpatrick across to the left flank.

Kerry soaked up the pressure for 10 minutes before the dam burst. Fitzpatrick collected a half-cleared header and drove forward to cross for Maguire to head home.

Bolger tested Halwax with a low drive, which the keeper turned around the post. From the corner, Maguire’s header was taken off the line by Seán O’Connell.

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There was redemption by the 81st minute. After brilliant work by Fitzpatrick and Maguire, Crowley clipped an inviting ball into the box. Kelleher, who had given away the penalty, got a run on Borden. His header was saved by Halwax, but Carolan awarded the penalty for Borden’s efforts to hold back the City captain.

Once the American midfielder had received treatment, he was sent off with a second yellow. Halwax went to his left as Maguire rolled the penalty to his right before fishing the ball from the net to dash back to the centre circle.

Kelleher was dominant in the box now, flicking on a corner for a Drinan effort, before beating his marker to bullet home Murphy’s next delivery.

Straight from the kick-off, Bolger sent a ball over the top for Mpongo to round Halwax and Maguire to tap in.

There were angry words between Colin Healy and Bolger at full-time as the rest of the home support celebrated City’s unbeaten streak surviving a major scare.

Cork City: Conor Brann; Rory Feely, Fiacre Kelleher, Charlie Lyons (Harry Nevin 90+1); Josh Fitzpatrick, Darragh Crowley, AJ Bridge (Greg Bolger 46), Hans Mpongo; Cillian Murphy; Seani Maguire (Matthew Murray 90+3), Ruairí Keating (Conor Drinan 46).

Kerry: Harry Halwax; Ewan Lee, Killian Cantwell, Jonas Hakkinen, Kieran Cooney (Seán O’Connell 53); Niall Brookwell; Cian Bargary, Vincent Borden, Arran Healy (Ryan Perez 90+1), Cian Murphy; Ryan Kelliher (Eric Koufie 74).

Referee: Daryl Carolan (Louth).