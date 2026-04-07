A morning with Manchester United and their giddy fans at Carton House

THE SCREAMS HAD stopped around Carton House.

And not just after coming to terms with a takeaway cappuccino from the bar costing €6.

Manchester United fans, most of them young kids with extremely grateful parents for something to do during the Easter holidays, were in their element. Some arrived up to three hours before the scheduled 10.30am training time.

They draped jerseys over the metal barriers and ushered their heroes into action by lining the gravel path.

Bruno!

Maguire!

Cunha!

Carrick!

They stopped and smiled, posed for photos and signed autographs.

As the United squad then began a light warm-up before the main training session, a group of three kids bunched together on a grass verge to shout their demands.

“One more year.”

“One more year.”

“One more year.”

“CASEMIRO, PLEASE, ONE MORE YEAR!”

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Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw sign autographs for fans. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

The United players were behind the protective green mesh and had started their first training session on the manicured pitches. Jonny Evans had been out ahead of time to help get things set up.

After being allowed to watch for the first 15 minutes, the assembled media corp, including the extended Manchester press pack, was ushered back towards the conference room for later. The walk was sobering after the initial flurry of movement led to kids running back to their positions at the barriers in the hope.

“Er, who are you?” one kid of around 12 asked The 42, his voice filled with a mixture of contempt and disgust.

“Nobody. Absolutely nobody,” The 42 replied.

It’s an encounter that has left a lasting need for reflection for at least one of those involved.

So pristine was the training set-up, with the layout prepared to the Premier League club’s specifications, that when Kieran McGeeney and the Armagh footballers arrived for a training camp of their own last week, they turned around and returned north instead.

So, just what does a Manchester United training camp in Carton House say about us as a people?

For one thing, the timing was perfect and very much appreciated.

The players would prefer to be involved in one of the Champions League fixtures taking place throughout Europe over the next couple of evenings, but if you were a parent or grandparent at a loose end during the Easter break, United rocking up in Kildare for a few days is an absolute godsend.

It will get the kids out of the house, at least.

The screams of indoor play centres are nothing compared to the shriek of excitement when Bruno Fernandes stops to make pleasantries.

Amad Diallo takes a selfie with young Manchester United fans. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo were the two players who, depending on your outlook, drew the short straw by speaking for 15 minutes in a press conference that had an advertisement board for August’s friendly with Leeds United in Croke Park.

Mbeumo told his former Brentford teammate Nathan Collins that he was coming to Ireland this week but admitted he had never spoken to him about Croke Park, a venue he was soon informed by Today FM’s Dave Moore was actually bigger than Old Trafford.

The two players looked at each other and laughed.

“First of all, joining Manchester was a big thing for me. I am someone who likes challenges and coming here was one of the challenges I fixed for myself. Obviously getting the reward at the end of the season would be a great moment,” Mbeumo said, with qualification for the Champions League the target.

United haven’t played since 20 March – a 2-2 draw away to Bournemouth – and are back in action against Leeds in the Premier League on Monday. They’re in control of their own destiny at least, sitting in third, six points clear of Liverpool in fifth spot and the same number off Manchester City in second.

As ever with United, the football goes side by side with the showbiz. Well, sort of.

Nicky Byrne from Westlife was also in the room with his two United-supporting sons, and earlier made sure to grab a chat with his former Leeds United academy teammate Jonathan Woodgate, who is part of Carrick’s staff. Two Leeds alumni that will hardly have those young fans at the barriers booing.

Former Dublin footballer Paul Flynn was also there with his young twins, both decked out in United jerseys with their names on the back and kicking their United football by the side of the pitch as their father scurried to try and keep them under control.

Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

News of a new contract for Harry Maguire was confirmed at 10am before training took place.

United director of football Jason Wilcox insisted it was a key piece of business. “Harry represents the mentality and resilience required to perform for Manchester United. He is the ultimate professional who brings invaluable experience and leadership to our young, ambitious squad.”

Amad and Mbeumo agreed, hailing his influence on young players.

The future of Carrick as manager was, of course, put to the two players.

“Obviously it’s not for us to decide. It’s been very great,” Diallo said. “He has done so much for the team, he has a lot of experience, he knows the club, he has the DNA, we think he’s the right man but we are very happy for what he’s doing right now.”

Mbuemo took the ball and ran with it. “We’ve got good experience with him, playing under him as well. As he said, it’s not for us to decide, but we’re going to try to take as much as we can from him.

“He knows the DNA of the club. He knows how to talk to us as well. I think it’s been easier because he knew the house, so it’s been great to work with him.”

Diallo took the chance for a return.

“I think since he’s arrived in the club, he’s been clear to everyone that he wants to win, he wants to reach the Champions League next season. He’s been working with each player, so he’s doing very well and we’re really happy to have him as a manager.”

Everyone is happy again at Manchester United.