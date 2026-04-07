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Nathan Doak and Rob Herring. Robbie Stephenson/INPHO
Challenge Cup

Doak and Herring doubtful for Ulster's quarter-final clash with La Rochelle

The Ulstermen will face Ronan O’Gara’s side on Friday evening at the Affidea Stadium.
1.42pm, 7 Apr 2026

ULSTER SCRUM-HALF NATHAN Doak and hooker Rob Herring have emerged as doubts for this weekend’s Challenge Cup quarter-final against La Rochelle.

Place-kicker Doak, who converted all four tries to complete Saturday’s 28-24 comeback victory over Ospreys, has an ankle issue.

Meanwhile, 43-cap Ireland international Herring was replaced before half-time due to a calf injury sustained in the round of 16 contest.

An update from the province’s medical team confirmed that both were doubts, while longer-term absentees include: Stewart Moore (knee), Rory McGuire (shoulder), James McNabney (knee), Michael Lowry (groin), and Robert Baloucoune (elbow).

The Ulstermen will face Ronan O’Gara’s side on Friday evening at the Affidea Stadium (8pm kick-off).

La Rochelle left it late before scoring two decisive scores to shake off Newcastle Red Bulls, 26-18, in their round of 16 match.

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