Derry held by Waterford in entertaining draw

Waterford 1

Derry City 1

Brendan White reports from the RSC

IT WAS HONOURS even at the RSC on Friday night as Waterford FC and Derry City played out an entertaining 1-1 draw.

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe gave the visitors the lead, but Michael O’Connor’s first-half equaliser ensured a share of the spoils.

Derry City opened the scoring after just 11 minutes. Barry McNamee found Ciaran Coll and his cross to the backpost eluded Waterford goalkeeper Matthew Connor, allowing Ogedi-Ozokwe to chest the ball into the unguarded net.

David Parkhouse should have doubled the lead midway through the first half, but he fired over the crossbar.

Georgie Poynton also missed a decent chance before Peter Cherrie was forced into a save. Walter Figueira crossed to the backpost for Michael O’Connor, whose shot was well blocked by the onrushing Derry City defenders. The ball then fell kindly for John Kavanagh, but Cherrie was alert to make a smart low save.

Cherrie was forced into another good save seven minutes before the break. O’Connor was fouled by Eoin Toal and Kevin Lynch’s dipping free kick saw the Derry stopper tip the ball over the bar.

Parkhouse had a great chance to double the lead as the game approached half-time. Maxim Kouogun’s mistake at the back allowed the striker through on goal but Connor was out quick to save.

Waterford finally levelled two minutes before the break. Kavanagh sent in the cross to the backpost and O’Connor rose highest to head home the equaliser.

Derry City started the second half well. McCrudden and Barry McNamee both forced Connor into smart saves.

The home side had a chance of their own but O’Connor’s cross for Walter Figueira was well cut out by Cherrie.

Kenny Browne couldn’t find the target for Waterford FC before Jamie McDonagh fired across the Waterford goal.

Walter Figueira was next to threaten, but Peter Cherrie saved well, after good work in the build up from Georgie Poynton.

Michael McCrudden headed over the crossbar before Waterford had one late chance to grab all three points, but Shane Duggan couldn’t keep his effort on target after good work from Poynton, as the sides picked up a point each.

WATERFORD FC: Matthew Connor, John Kavanagh, Kenny Browne, Maxi Kouogun, Kevin Lynch, Shane Duggan, Sam Bone, Georgie Poynton, Zack Elbouzedi (Dean O’Halloran `69), Michael O’Connor, Walter Figueira (Will Fitzgerald `89)

DERRY CITY: Peter Cherrie, Ciaran Coll, Eoin Toal, Ally Gilchrist, Barry McNamee, Jamie McDonagh, Grant Gillespie, Gerardo Bruna (Jack Malone `68), Michael McCrudden (Aidy Delap `89), David Parkhouse, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (Darren McCauley `62)

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!