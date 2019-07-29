This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Parkhouse double gets Derry City back to winning ways

The Candystripes are keeping the pressure on third-placed Bohs.

By Simon Collins Monday 29 Jul 2019, 10:13 PM
1 hour ago 920 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4745208
Derry City's Michael McCrudden and Waterford's Georgie Poynton challenge for a high ball.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Derry City's Michael McCrudden and Waterford's Georgie Poynton challenge for a high ball.
Derry City's Michael McCrudden and Waterford's Georgie Poynton challenge for a high ball.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Derry City 2

Waterford 0

DAVID PARKHOUSE’S FIRST-half double clinched a comfortable victory over Waterford as Derry City closed the gap on third spot.

The City striker took his season’s tally to 11 goals as the Candystripes bounced back from their derby defeat to Finn Harps on Friday night.

The pick of the goals was Parkhouse’s second – a goal of the season contender – as he found the net with a brilliant 30-yard strike having broken the deadlock with a 14th minute header.

He could’ve had a hat-trick during a dominant second half from the home side but was twice denied by Waterford keeper, Matthew Connor. It mattered little as the Candystripes got back to winning ways to move them to within three points of third-placed Bohemians.

Derry City: P. Cherrie: D. Cole, E. Toal, A. Gilchrist, C. Coll: J. McDonagh, G. Bruna, G. Sloggett, M. McCrudden (G. Gillespie 67); B. McNamee (C. Harkin 62); D. Parkhouse (C. Davis 83); Subs Not Used – N. Gartside, M. McChrystal, E. Stokes, J. Malone.

Waterford: M. Connor; J. Kavanagh, R. Feely, K. Browne, R. Slevin; T. Holland, S. Duggan, K. Chvedukas (JJ. Lunney 78), Z. Elbouzedi (C. Galvin 58); G. Poynton (M. O’Connor 58); D. Walsh; Subs Not Used – P. Martin, M. Kouogun.

Referee – Derek Tomney.

Simon Collins

