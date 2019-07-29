Parkhouse double gets Derry City back to winning ways

Derry City 2

Waterford 0

DAVID PARKHOUSE’S FIRST-half double clinched a comfortable victory over Waterford as Derry City closed the gap on third spot.

The City striker took his season’s tally to 11 goals as the Candystripes bounced back from their derby defeat to Finn Harps on Friday night.

The pick of the goals was Parkhouse’s second – a goal of the season contender – as he found the net with a brilliant 30-yard strike having broken the deadlock with a 14th minute header.

He could’ve had a hat-trick during a dominant second half from the home side but was twice denied by Waterford keeper, Matthew Connor. It mattered little as the Candystripes got back to winning ways to move them to within three points of third-placed Bohemians.

Derry City: P. Cherrie: D. Cole, E. Toal, A. Gilchrist, C. Coll: J. McDonagh, G. Bruna, G. Sloggett, M. McCrudden (G. Gillespie 67); B. McNamee (C. Harkin 62); D. Parkhouse (C. Davis 83); Subs Not Used – N. Gartside, M. McChrystal, E. Stokes, J. Malone.

Waterford: M. Connor; J. Kavanagh, R. Feely, K. Browne, R. Slevin; T. Holland, S. Duggan, K. Chvedukas (JJ. Lunney 78), Z. Elbouzedi (C. Galvin 58); G. Poynton (M. O’Connor 58); D. Walsh; Subs Not Used – P. Martin, M. Kouogun.

Referee – Derek Tomney.