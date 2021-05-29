BE PART OF THE TEAM

McGuigan stars with 0-8 as Derry clinch top spot and Cavan face fight to avoid drop

Fermanagh drew with Longford to clinch the other promotion play-off spot from Division 3 North.

By The42 Team Saturday 29 May 2021, 6:05 PM
Shane McGuigan celebrates after scoring.
Image: John McVitty/INPHO
Image: John McVitty/INPHO

Derry 1-16 Cavan 2-11

Fermanagh 1-15 Longford 0-18

A DRAMATIC FINAL day of action in Division 3 North of the Allianz football league saw Derry and Fermanagh clinch promotion play-off spots while Ulster champions Cavan and Longford face relegation battles to avoid dropping to the basement tier.

Derry saw off Cavan by two points at Kingspan Breffni with Shane McGuigan their scoring star as he hit 0-8. They will now take on Limerick in the promotion play-off.

Sean Quigley’s late fisted point secured second spot for Fermanagh as they drew with Longford, moments previously it had seemed the Leinster side would win that game and do Cavan a favour.

Fermanagh now take on Offaly while Cavan must play Wicklow and it’s Tipperary against Longford.

