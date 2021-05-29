McGuigan stars with 0-8 as Derry clinch top spot and Cavan face fight to avoid drop

Derry 1-16 Cavan 2-11

Fermanagh 1-15 Longford 0-18

A DRAMATIC FINAL day of action in Division 3 North of the Allianz football league saw Derry and Fermanagh clinch promotion play-off spots while Ulster champions Cavan and Longford face relegation battles to avoid dropping to the basement tier.

Derry saw off Cavan by two points at Kingspan Breffni with Shane McGuigan their scoring star as he hit 0-8. They will now take on Limerick in the promotion play-off.

Sean Quigley’s late fisted point secured second spot for Fermanagh as they drew with Longford, moments previously it had seemed the Leinster side would win that game and do Cavan a favour.

Fermanagh now take on Offaly while Cavan must play Wicklow and it’s Tipperary against Longford.

More to follow…

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to discuss their roles in the rugby media, the concept of ‘bias’, punditry preferences, the art of co-commentary, new-age online analysts and much more