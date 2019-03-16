This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Derry lay down a marker against Leitrim ahead of rematch in final

Here’s what you missed in football’s fourth tier today.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Mar 2019, 8:03 PM
48 minutes ago 1,857 Views 1 Comment
A BRACE FROM Shane McGuigan ensured Derry will lead the form guide as they head into the Division 4 final as they defeated Leitrim to pull level on points at the top of the table.

Derry ran out 2-16 to 1-12 winners to sustain their winning run and consign Leitrim to their first loss of the campaign, though they can exact revenge in two weeks when they meet the Oak Leaf County again in the divisional decider.

Across Ulster, Matthew Fitzpatrick also hit the net twice as he helped Antrim power to a dominant 2-15 to 0-10 success over Wicklow.

The 11-point loss leaves the Garden County above only London after their fourth loss.

Wexford pull clear of the strugglers thanks to their closely-contested victory over Limerick. five points from Jonathan Bealin made all the difference in a 0-14 to 1-10 win.

Waterford also ended the campaign on a winning note and in third place after their 2-9 to 0-7 win in London.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

