Dominant Derry continue their 100% record and seal promotion to Division 3

DERRY CONTINUED THEIR 100% record in Division 4 of the National Football League with a 0-13 to 1-5 win over Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds this afternoon.

In wet and windy conditions, Colm McSweeney had the ball in the back of the net after 12 minutes and from there, Damian McErlain’s visitors powered on to dominate.

The Treaty were reduced to 14 men when Padraig de Brun was sent off after an off-the-ball incident, and that just spurred the Oak Leaf men on further.

With a maximum of 10 points from five games, they are assured of promotion and sitting top of the table after being relegated last season (just four years after reaching the Division 1 final against Dublin).

Terry Hyland’s Leitrim, who are motoring along nicely themselves, are up next for Derry in the bottom tier, while a win against London tomorrow may seal Division 3 football for the Connacht men themselves in 2020.

Elsewhere, Waterford produced a brilliant comeback to squeeze past Antrim and seal their second win on the trot.

James McGrath kicked a late, late winner for the Déise as they fought back from five down. Dylan Guiry scored the goal, while Stephen Beatty hit Antrim’s previous major.

In today’s later Division 4 throw-in, Wexford held off Wicklow to come out on top by three points at Joule Park, Aughrim.

The Model county survived a late scare with Rathnew forward James Stafford’s last gasp goal chance hitting the post.

Leitrim face London tomorrow.

Division 4 results

Waterford 1-9 Antrim 1-8

Limerick 1-5 Derry 0-13

Wicklow 0-9 Wexford 0-12

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the backlash to World Rugby’s league proposal, captaincy styles, sports psychology and more in The42 Rugby Weekly.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: