This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 2 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dominant Derry continue their 100% record and seal promotion to Division 3

Elsewhere in Division 4, Waterford produced a brilliant comeback and Wexford beat Wicklow.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 2 Mar 2019, 3:30 PM
41 minutes ago 1,320 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4521094
Derry manager Damian McElrain.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Derry manager Damian McElrain.
Derry manager Damian McElrain.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

DERRY CONTINUED THEIR 100% record in Division 4 of the National Football League with a 0-13 to 1-5 win over Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds this afternoon.

In wet and windy conditions, Colm McSweeney had the ball in the back of the net after 12 minutes and from there, Damian McErlain’s visitors powered on to dominate.

The Treaty were reduced to 14 men when Padraig de Brun was sent off after an off-the-ball incident, and that just spurred the Oak Leaf men on further.

With a maximum of 10 points from five games, they are assured of promotion and sitting top of the table after being relegated last season (just four years after reaching the Division 1 final against Dublin).

Terry Hyland’s Leitrim, who are motoring along nicely themselves, are up next for Derry in the bottom tier, while a win against London tomorrow may seal Division 3 football for the Connacht men themselves in 2020.

Elsewhere, Waterford produced a brilliant comeback to squeeze past Antrim and seal their second win on the trot.

James McGrath kicked a late, late winner for the Déise as they fought back from five down. Dylan Guiry scored the goal, while Stephen Beatty hit Antrim’s previous major. 

In today’s later Division 4 throw-in, Wexford held off Wicklow to come out on top by three points at Joule Park, Aughrim.

The Model county survived a late scare with Rathnew forward James Stafford’s last gasp goal chance hitting the post.

Leitrim face London tomorrow.

Division 4 results

  • Waterford 1-9 Antrim 1-8
  • Limerick 1-5 Derry 0-13
  • Wicklow 0-9 Wexford 0-12

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the backlash to World Rugby’s league proposal, captaincy styles, sports psychology and more in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Schmidt working to get Ireland comfortable amid distractions
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    Schmidt's Ireland feel the benefit of high-intensity U20s hit-out
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'What the f*** are you doing?': Brendan Rodgers stunned by abuse from Celtic fans
    'What the f*** are you doing?': Brendan Rodgers stunned by abuse from Celtic fans
    'Fans can't win derbies in the office': Klopp determined to earn bragging rights for Reds fans
    Dortmund's Bundesliga title bid suffers another blow with surprise defeat
    IRELAND
    This Irish horror film about a strange sinkhole is your next big cinema scare
    This Irish horror film about a strange sinkhole is your next big cinema scare
    Ireland's Mark Downey wins bronze at Track Cycling World Championships
    Ireland goalkeeper returns to Norway after being released by Dinamo Bucharest
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ake was left 'broken' by Mourinho during his time at Chelsea
    Ake was left 'broken' by Mourinho during his time at Chelsea
    LIVE: Man United vs Southampton, Bournemouth vs Man City, Premier League
    Tottenham no longer a soft touch, insists Pochettino

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie