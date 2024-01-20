Silverware for Mickey Harte as Derry retain McKenna Cup against Donegal

Derry 0-12

Donegal 0-6

DERRY RETAINED THEIR McKenna Cup crown after an, at times, feisty encounter with Donegal on Saturday in Omagh.

Brendan Rogers and Patrick McBrearty saw red when the game boiled over in the 50th minute, with Oisin Gallen also dismissed for two bookings.

It’s a first piece of silverware for Mickey Harte as Derry manager, and yet another McKenna Cup for the Tyrone great as he renewed his rivalry with returning Donegal boss Jim McGuinness.

The champions had the breeze at their back but it was a sweet free from Donegal ‘keeper Gavin Mulreany that opened the scoring.

Derry lacked composure, and it took 10 minutes to level matters with the first of four Shane McGuigan frees in the opening half.

After punching down many of Donegal’s kick-outs, Derry pushed into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead thanks to scores from McGuigan and Declan Cassidy.

Cormac Murphy was lively up top for Derry, while Ryan McHugh began to control the game and fired over.

Murphy, Gareth McKinless and Diarmuid Baker were involved in a half Derry goal chance that was clawed off the line by Ciaran Moore.

Donegal finished the half with a McBrearty free — for an off the ball tug — leaving the score 0-5 to 0-3 in Derry’s favour.

Paul Cassidy and Niall Toner put Derry further ahead before Rogers and McBrearty were shown red cards.

Advertisement

Derry’s Shane McGuigan and Oisin Gallen of Donegal clash. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Daire Ó Baoill hit a score with his first touch before Conor Doherty landed a vital score for the Oaks.

A foul on Niall Toner saw McGuigan kick Derry 0-10 to 0-5 ahead after 63 minutes.

Niall Loughlin fired over a fine score off his left foot with Ciaran Thompson replying for Donegal.

It was Derry who finished off the game with a Murphy point after a long Lynch kick-out over the top to Conor Doherty.

Victory brought Derry their 13th title and sets up an interesting championship clash later on in the season.

Scorers for Derry: Shane McGuigan 0-6 (6f), Conor Doherty, Declan Cassidy, Paul Cassidy, Niall Loughlin, Cormac Murphy and Niall Toner 0-1 each.

Scorers for Donegal: Gavin Mulreany (0-2f), Ryan McHugh, Ciarán Thompson, Patrick McBrearty (1f) and Daire Ó Baoill 0-1 each.

Derry

Odhrán Lynch

Diarmuid Baker, Eoin McEvoy, Chrissy McKaigue

Conor McCluskey, Gareth McKinless, Paudi McGrogan

Conor Doherty, Brendan Rogers

Donncha Gilmore, Declan Cassidy, Paul Cassidy

Niall Loughlin, Shane McGuigan, Cormac Murphy

Subs

Niall Toner for E McEvoy (HT)

Shea Downey for C McCluskey (69)

Donegal

Gavin Mulreany

Mark Curran, Domhnall Mac Giolla Bhríde, Kevin McGettigan

Ryan McHugh, Caolan McGonagle, Peadar Mogan

Oisin Caulfield, Ciarán Thompson

Odhran Doherty, Shane O’Donnell, Ciarán Moore

Patrick McBrearty, Oisin Gallen, Jamie Brennan

Subs

Daire Ó Baoill for O Caulfield (48)

Ronan Frain for J Brennan (53)

Luke McGlynn for S O’Donnell (58)

Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí for O Doherty (58)

Stephen McMenamin for M Curran (69)

Referee: Conor Curran (Down).