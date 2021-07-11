Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 11 July 2021
McBrearty kicks late winner as Donegal squeeze past Derry

Rory Gallagher’s side brought Donegal to the wire in the Ulster SFC quarter-final.

By Alan Foley Sunday 11 Jul 2021, 5:47 PM
Donegal's Ryan McHugh is tackled by Gareth McKinless of Derry.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Donegal 0-16 

Derry 0-15

PADDY MCBREARTY KICKED a late winner as Donegal snatched a late win over Derry in the Ulster SFC quarter-final. 

In a thoroughly entertaining encounter, Donegal trailed by a point in the closing stages before a brace from McBrearty (one free) saw them home. 

They’ll take on Tyrone in the last four next Sunday at 1.45pm.

More to follow…

