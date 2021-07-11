McBrearty kicks late winner as Donegal squeeze past Derry

Donegal 0-16
Derry 0-15
PADDY MCBREARTY KICKED a late winner as Donegal snatched a late win over Derry in the Ulster SFC quarter-final.
In a thoroughly entertaining encounter, Donegal trailed by a point in the closing stages before a brace from McBrearty (one free) saw them home.
They’ll take on Tyrone in the last four next Sunday at 1.45pm.
Big players come up with big moments.— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 11, 2021
Paddy McBrearty kicks a fantastic score at the very end of the game to win it for Donegal and break Derry hearts
Watch highlights on @rteone from 9.30pm #sundaygame pic.twitter.com/cee4wdx7TB
