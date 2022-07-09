Membership : Access or Sign Up
All-Ireland senior football semi-final
Derry v Galway, Croke Park, 5.30pm.

Here are the teams named to start. We’ll let you know if there’s any late changes.

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore McHales).

2. Liam Silke (Corofin), 3. Sean Kelly (Moycullen), 4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough), 7. Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

8. Paul Conroy (St James’), 9. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)

10. Patrick Kelly (Mountbellew/Moylough), 11. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 12. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

13. Rob Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown), 15. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

Derry

1. Odhran Lynch (Magherafelt)

2. Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil), 3. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil), 4. Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt)

5. Conor Doherty (Newbridge), 6. Gareth McKinless (Ballinderry), 7. Padraig McGrogan (Newbridge)

8. Conor Glass (Glen), 9. Emmett Bradley (Glen)

10. Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy), 11. Shea Downey (Lavey), 12. Ethan Doherty (Glen)

13. Benny Heron (Ballinascreen), 14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil), 15. Niall Loughlin (Greenlough)

Afternoon all and welcome along to our coverage of the first of this year’s All-Ireland senior football semi-finals.

And it’s a pretty novel pairing, would Derry v Galway have been forecast for this stage of the competition earlier in the year? Well the Ulster and Connacht champions have both certainly impressed, now a place in the All-Ireland final is within touching distance.

Throw-in is 5.30pm in Croke Park. 

