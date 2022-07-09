17 mins ago

Afternoon all and welcome along to our coverage of the first of this year’s All-Ireland senior football semi-finals.

And it’s a pretty novel pairing, would Derry v Galway have been forecast for this stage of the competition earlier in the year? Well the Ulster and Connacht champions have both certainly impressed, now a place in the All-Ireland final is within touching distance.

Throw-in is 5.30pm in Croke Park.