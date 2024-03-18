Derry goalkeeper invited to train with Ireland as duo ruled out

DERRY CITY goalkeeper Brian Maher has been invited to train with the Ireland senior squad.

The former Ireland U21 international has been rewarded for good form at club level, helping the Candystripes climb to second in the Premier Division after six games.

Meanwhile, Liam Scales and Troy Parrott will miss the upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland due to injury.

Interim boss John O’Shea has not yet called up any replacements, with the full squad due to report to camp today.

Ireland U21 duo Joe Hodge and Andy Moran are set to link up with the senior squad after their qualifier with San Marino on Friday.

There has also been change one to Jim Crawford’s squad — Leyton Orient’s Ollie O’Neill has been ruled out by injury and is replaced by Lincoln City winger Dylan Duffy,