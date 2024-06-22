Champions Derry return to All-Ireland minor football final after edging out Kerry

Derry 1-13

Kerry 1-12

DERRY HAVE BOOKED their spot in the 2024 All-Ireland minor football final after a one-point win over Kerry this afternoon.

The defending champions return to the showpiece where they will face Mayo or Armagh.

James Sargent (2f, 1’45) and Eamon Young (2f) hit 0-4 a piece for the Oak Leaf county at TEG Cusack Park, while Dylan Rocks scored their early goal.

Gearóid White top-scored for Kerry with 0-5 (4f).

Rocks’ major made it 1-0 to 0-1 in the sixth minute after earlier heroics from Kingdom goalkeeper Kacper Robak, but the Munster men hit back immediately with a goal of their own through Eoin O’Flaherty.

The sides were level six times throughout the contest, but Kerry moved into the ascendency in the latter stages of the first half. They led by four points at one stage, and three at the break — 1-7 to 1-4.

Derry’s early surge on the restart was key. Young (two) and Ger Dillon brought them back level by the 33rd minute.

The most Kerry led by thereafter was two, with momentum swinging and Derry moving in front by that margin in the 50th minute — 1-12 to 1-10.

Damian McErelain’s side saw it out from there, as the 2020 and 2023 champions and 2022 beaten semi-finalists march on.

Mayo and Armagh face off in the other last-four showdown tomorrow.