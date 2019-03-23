Derry and Leitrim finish on winning note ahead of Division 4 decider

Derry 3-21 Wexford 4-16

Leitrim 1-20 Waterford 2-9

DERRY HELD OFF Wexford’s second-half fightback to make it seven wins from seven and top Division 4 of the National Football League.

The Oak Leafers led by nine points at the break in Bellaghy after early goals from Benny Heron, Enda Lynn and Ryan Dougan put them up by 3-11 to 1-8.

A Kevin O’Grady penalty five minutes after the restart brought Wexford back within six points and the visitors were given hope when Conor Mulholland was shown a red card with 12 minutes to play.

Barry O’Connor and Ben Brosnan added Wexford’s third and fourth goals, whittling Derry’s lead down to the minimum, but the 14 men clung on for a two-point win with Conor Doherty kicking the final score in additional time.

In Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, Leitrim tuned up for next weekend’s Division 4 final against Derry with a 1-20 to 2-9 win against Waterford.

Ryan O’Rourke’s goal in the 26th minute helped Leitrim into an 11-point lead at the interval, 1-13 to 0-5, and they maintained that margin until the 58th minute when Dylan Guiry’s goal left Waterford trailing by 1-16 to 1-8.

But that was as close as the visitors got with the outcome long put to bed by the time Michael Curry struck for Waterford’s second goal in additional time.

