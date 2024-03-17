Derry hold off Mayo fightback to return to the top of Division 1

Mayo 2-13

Derry 3-15

Colm Gannon reports from Hastings Insurance MacHale Park

DERRY HELD OFF a Mayo fightback to pick up the points in Hastings Insurance MacHale Park with a 3-15 to 2-13 win.

Midway through the second half when Niall Toner kicked his side’s 11th point to put them 3-11 to 1-8 up, just a minute after Conor McCluskey rattled home the Ulstermen’s third goal of the day, it looked like it would be plain sailing for Derry from there to the final whistle.

However a Paul Towey goal with his first touch after coming on as a sub reignited a fire in Mayo, and by the 62nd minute, they had it back to a two-point game.

But Derry dug in and points from Conor Glass and Shane McGuigan, along with a late brace from Niall Toner saw them stretch out the lead and head home with a deserved victory.

The first half was a nip-and-tuck affair early on with Niall Loughlin and Jordan Flynn netting goals within a minute of each other. Mayo had started brightly, but once Derry –and McGuigan in particular — found their groove, they took control of the game.

McGugian registered 1-4 in the first half with his goal three minutes from the interval a key moment in asserting Derry’s dominance as they went in leading 2-7 to 1-4 at the break. He also played in the ball for Loughlin’s goal.

The opening exchanges of the second half saw the sides trade scores with Derry getting three and Mayo two before a Gareth McKinless point and McCluskey’s goal looked to have Derry home and hosed as they led by nine points and looked in complete control.

But once Towey rattled the back of the net, Mayo had the belief they needed, and Odhran Lynch had to pull off a top drawer save to deny Jordan Flynn his second goal of the day.

Mickey Harte will be happy that his side were able to regain their composure and see the game out and take the win.

Scorers for Mayo: Paul Towey (1-1), Jordan Flynn (1-0), Ryan O’Donoghue (0-3, 2f), Aidan O’Shea (0-2, 1f), Colm Reape (0-2, 1f 1 45) Aaron McDonnell (0-1), Sam Callinan (0-1), Jack Carney (0-1), Fergal Boland (0-1), Tommy Conroy (0-1)

Scorers for Derry: Shane McGuigan (1-6, 2f), Niall Toner (0-3), Conor McCluskey (1-0), Niall Loughlin (1-0), Ciaran McFaul (0-1), Padraig McGrogan (0-1), Conor Glass (0-1), Paul Cassidy (0-1), Gareth McKinless (0-1), Diarmuid Barker (0-1)

Mayo

1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

2. Aaron McDonnell (Ballinrobe), 3. Rory Brickenden (Westport), 4. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites)

5. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels), 6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount-Carramore), 7. Enda Hession (Garrymore)

8. Jack Carney (Kilmeena), 9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels), 11. Fergal Boland (Aghamore), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 14. Tommy Conroy (The Neale), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

Subs: 21. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers) for Tuohy, 18. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis) for Hession, 26. Paul Towey (Charlestown Sarsfields) for Boland, 22. Fenton Kelly (Davitts) for McDonnell, 25. Kevin Quinn (Ballinrobe) Loftus

Derry

16. Odhran Lynch (Magherafelt)

2. Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt), 3. Christopher McKaigue (Slaughtneil), 4. Diarmuid Barker (Steelstown)

21. Gareth McKinless (Ballinderry), 6. Eoin McEvoy (Magherafelt), 7. Padraig McGrogan (Newbridge)

8. Conor Glass (Glen), 9. Brendan Rodgers (Slaughtneil)

10. Ethan Doherty (Glen), 11. Ciaran McFaul (Glen), 12. Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy)

20. Niall Loughlin (Greenlough), 14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil), 25. Lochlan Murray (Desertmartin)

Subs: 13. Niall Toner (Lavey) for Loughlin, 5. Donnacha Gilmore (Steelstown) for McKinless, 26. Cormac Murphy (Magherafelt) for Murray

Referee: Sean Lonergan (Tipperary)