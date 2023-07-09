Advertisement
Tom Maher/INPHO Oisín Doherty celebrates scoring a point for Derry.
Second-half goal helps steer 14-man Derry to All-Ireland minor glory
Derry defeated Monaghan by seven points to secure the title.
5 minutes ago

Derry 1-13

Monaghan 0-9

A JAMES SARGENT GOAL proved decisive as Derry stormed to All-Ireland minor glory against Monaghan this afternoon.

After beating Monaghan in the Ulster final on the back of a penalty shootout, Derry repeated the feat against the same opposition to capture the Tom Markham Cup in the first ever All-Ulster All-Ireland final in this grade.

Sargent’s goal came in the second half shortly after Derry were reduced to 14 players following the dismissal of Cahir Spiers. But the Ulster champions were already in control of the tie as they held a four point lead following a score from Oisin Doherty.

Sargent followed that up with a palmed effort to the net to help steer his side to victory.

More to follow…

