Derry and Offaly to contest Division 3 final in Croke Park

THE GAA HAVE confirmed that Derry and Offaly will contest the Allianz National Football League Division 3 final this weekend, with the two sides set to meet in Croke Park on Saturday.

Both counties won their respective semi-finals over the weekend, Offaly beating 14-man Fermanagh while Derry got the better of Limerick.

It had been expected the Division 3 title would be shared between the two counties, with the condensed GAA calendar putting pressure on fixtures.

The Faithful County get their Leinster championship campaign underway against Louth in two weeks, leaving this coming weekend as their only rest week ahead of the championship. Derry are not in Ulster championship action until 11 July.

However the GAA have now confirmed that there will be a Division 3 decider played this weekend.

It will be the only final played across the four league divisions.

The game will throw-in at 5pm, with extra-time and penalties if required on the day.

