13-man Tyrone stunned as Derry outgun reigning Ulster and All-Ireland champions

DERRY HAVE STUNNED the reigning All-Ireland and Ulster champions Tyrone by dumping them out of the provincial competition with an impressive win at Healy Park.

Rory Gallagher’s side progress to the semi-final with a dominant display against a Tyrone side who played most of the game with 14 players after midfielder Brian Kennedy was dismissed with a red card in the first half.

Tyrone lost another player to a sending off late in the second half as Conor McKenna was also handed his marching orders.

A Shane McGuigan penalty helped Derry into a 1-8 to 0-4 lead at half-time, and they continued to build on their advantage in the second half to record their first championship win over Tyrone since 2006.

