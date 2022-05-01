Membership : Access or Sign Up
13-man Tyrone stunned as Derry outgun reigning Ulster and All-Ireland champions

Healy Park hosted the Ulster SFC quarter-final.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 May 2022, 5:35 PM
Tyrone's Kieran McGeary and Derry’s Shea Downey.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

Derry 1-18

Tyrone 0-10

DERRY HAVE STUNNED the reigning All-Ireland and Ulster champions Tyrone by dumping them out of the provincial competition with an impressive win at Healy Park.

Rory Gallagher’s side progress to the semi-final with a dominant display against a Tyrone side who played most of the game with 14 players after midfielder Brian Kennedy was dismissed with a red card in the first half.

Tyrone lost another player to a sending off late in the second half as Conor McKenna was also handed his marching orders.

A Shane McGuigan penalty helped Derry into a 1-8 to 0-4 lead at half-time, and they continued to build on their advantage in the second half to record their first championship win over Tyrone since 2006.

More to follow…

