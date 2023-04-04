Advertisement
Lorcan Doherty/INPHO Eoin McEvoy, right, is one of five players who will now be able to play for the Derry senior team against Fermanagh.
# Fixture headache
Derry U20 players get a reprieve to play senior championship after fixture move
Rory Gallagher will now be able to use his five U20 players in Ulster clash with Fermanagh
56 minutes ago

DERRY’S CONTINGENT OF U20 players will now be eligible to face Fermanagh in the senior football championship meeting on 15 April, after the Ulster Council changed the scheduling of their fixture with Donegal.

Originally set for 12 April, that fell inside the seven-day rolling period where players are allowed to play both underage and senior championship.

Derry senior manager Rory Gallagher was not impressed with that scheduling. It would have denied them the services of full-back Eoin McEvoy who has played 10 out of their 11 games this year, along with Lachlan Murray, Matthew Downey, Niall O’Donnell and Mark Doherty.

Gallagher said after their league final defeat, “Four of them (Derry’s U20 players) came on today.

“If they are named in the U20 squad on the Wednesday, they cannot play on the Saturday. Yet Donegal don’t play until 23 April, so they’d be eligible. Is that a messed-up championship?”

He added: “They changed the rules after the competition had started. How would you be happy about it? We are very disappointed with it. We are very disappointed the Ulster Council didn’t see fit to move the fixture, the U20 fixture. The Ulster Council voted on it yesterday (Saturday) but it’s like usual, lip service from them.”

However, following a meeting of the Ulster Council on Tuesday morning, they have relented and voted 9-1 in favour of shifting their game to this Saturday, 8 April, at Owenbeg after Derry won the coin toss for home advantage.

Meanwhile, Derry’s hopes of retaining the Anglo Celt Cup have received a boost with the return of Glen player, Ciaran McFaul.

An athletic middle eight player, McFaul’s return is good news for Rory Gallagher, with Conor Glass having left the pitch injured in their league final loss to Dublin.

