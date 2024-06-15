Emmett Bradley's late goal saves Derry's season against Westmeath

Derry 2-7

Westmeath 0-9

Michael McMullan reports from Páirc Esler

EMMETT BRADLEY’S LATE goal shot Derry to their first championship win of the year, saving their season against Westmeath on Saturday night in Páirc Esler.

The victory keeps the league champions in the All-Ireland conversation ahead of Monday morning’s preliminary quarter-final draw.

Goals from Bradley and Conor McCluskey – both made by Diarmuid Baker – made the difference.

Derry, playing into the wind, opened the scoring from a Conor Glass 45 after incisive play from Shane McGuigan and Ciaran McFaul.

The Oakleafers maintained their aggressive push forward, the difference: more intensity in any time they lost possession.

Ronan O’Toole was lively to kick Westmeath ahead, 0-2 to 0-1, before Lachlan Murray levelled matters in the 18th minute.

Both sides were guilty of missed chances with Derry also leaving balls short to ‘keeper Daly.

After a slip in the Derry defence, Jamie Gonoud slotted a score to edge Dessie Dolan’s men ahead.

Vital turnovers from Chrissy McKaigue and Ciaran McFaul kept Westmeath at bay. They also needed a Odhrán Lynch save to deny James Dolan.

Eunan Mulholland kicked a fine score from the wing but Westmeath were soon back in front with a curler from Ray Connellan, 0-5 to 0-4.

The main moment of the half came in the 32nd minute with Derry’s first goal since their league final win at Croke Park.

Diarmuid Baker cut inside. Donncha Gilmore was the link before Conor McCluskey drilled a shot to the net with Mulholland tagging a point for a 1-5 to 0-5 interval lead.

James Dolan and McGuigan exchanged frees before another key moment for Derry: Conor Glass plucked a Ronan Wallace 45 under his own crossbar before kicking Derry 1-7 to 0-6 ahead seconds later.

Westmeath subs Stephen and Jack Smith kicked points as the moment began to change, leaving just a point between the teams, 1-7 to 0-9.

It was win or bust for Derry when they struck for the clinching score. Baker broke inside before he fed Bradley who hammered to the net, putting the Oakleafers into the last 12.

Scorers for Derry: C McCluskey, E Bradley 1-0 each, C Glass (1 45), S McGuigan (2fs) E Mulholland 0-2 each, L Murray 0-1

Scorers for Westmeath: R O’Toole 0-3, S McCartan (45), R Connellan, J Dolan, S Smith, R Forde, J Smith and J Gonoud 0-1 each

Derry: O Lynch; C McCluskey, C McKaigue, D Baker; C McFaul, E McEvoy, D Gilmore; C Glass, B Rogers; E Doherty, E Bradley, Paul Cassidy; E Mulholland, S McGuigan, L Murray

Subs: D Cassidy for Murray (61), R Forbes for Bradley (64), C Murphy for Mulholland (64), S Downey for P Cassidy (71)

Yellow card: D Baker (48)

Westmeath: J Daly; J Gonoud, C Drumm, K Maguire; J Dolan, R Wallace, D Lynch; R Connellan, A McCormack; J Lynam, R O’Toole, S McCartan; L Loughlin, J Heslin, S Baker

Subs: S Smith for Loughlin (50), R Forde for Lynam (50), J Smith for Baker (56), S Allen for Gonoud (57), K Martin for J Dolan (71)

Referee: P Faloon (Down)