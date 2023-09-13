Who are the leading contenders for the Derry job?

ALREADY, DERRY SOURCES have confirmed to the 42.ie that the process of finding a new senior football manager is underway.

It is indeed very rare that an All-Ireland semi-finalist, especially a side so much in the ascendency, would have to headhunt a new manager, but there was nothing that could have prepared a county board for the situation they were left in after Rory Gallagher had to step away from his role after domestic abuse allegations were made on social media by his estranged wife, Nicola Gallagher.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Former Derry manager Rory Gallagher. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

They then turned to coach Ciaran Meenagh to take charge and he led Derry to a very credible All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kerry. Only this week however, he ruled himself out of taking the team in 2024.

Either way, one of the most desirable jobs in intercounty football is now free. The question now is who they feel can bring the side to the next level; which is winning an All-Ireland title.

Here, we look at the potential candidates.

Malachy O’Rourke

Undoubtedly the favourite for the role. Previously brought the Loup to an unlikely county championship and an even more unlikely Ulster title almost 20 years ago. Spent three years in charge of his native Fermanagh and later, seven with Monaghan, during which time he steered them to two Ulster titles, along with a plethora of county championships with various clubs.

It is his current role that has him ideally placed. Before he arrived Glen in Maghera had never won a county title. They now have two, an Ulster title, and a highly controversial All-Ireland final loss to Kilmacud.

Knows the lie of the land in Derry and every player. Is highly respected and experienced, with an incredible track record. He will be Derry’s preferred option by some distance.

Conleith Gilligan

Played for Derry for many years with distinction, and currently managing the Edendork club in Tyrone, with Niall Morgan, Darren McCurry and Con Kilpatrick in the team. Previously managed in Coalisland.

It was as number 2 to Mickey Moran in Kilcoo where he made his reputation as they won an All-Ireland club title, following up the disappointment of final defeat a year earlier. He later took the reigns himself, with the help of Richard Thornton.

He might also have the ability to bring in Moran as part of a potential backroom team.

James Horan

No doubt, there is an itch to be scratched for a coach like James Horan in landing an All-Ireland, having come so agonisingly close with Mayo in two spells.

His record speaks for itself but the inability of Mayo to finally break that great Dublin team might lead to questions about the potential of Derry to land the ultimate prize.

Chrissy McKaigue

Not as unlikely as it might seem. McKaigue is still an effective player and was an All-Star in 2022. But he also is moving into his mid-30s now.

Known as an obsessive about the game even from his time spent at Sydney Swans, he has previously managed Derry club Desertmartin and works as a Development Officer for his club, Slaughtneil.

His appointment would also open the door to Ciaran Meenagh for a potential return as coach.

Damian McErlain

Laid the foundations for the present success enjoyed by Derry by reaching three successive Ulster minor finals, winning in 2015 and 2017, and reaching the All-Ireland final in 2017 only to be routed by an inspired David Clifford.

Took charge of the senior team, suffered relegation to division 4 but got back up at the first attempt. Came back to take the minors last year and beat Monaghan in the All-Ireland final.

Mickey Donnelly

Former Tyrone minor manager who rezched an All-Ireland final, Donnelly was appointed to the Derry U-20 post for 2019 and won an Ulster title. Has connections in the county, and is close to departing stand-in manager Ciaran Meenagh.

Was previously being talked about in connection with the senior job, and was nominated for Tyrone senior manager in late 2020. Currently in Conor Laverty’s backroom in Down.