Brennan sees red, but his penalty rebound gives Waterford win in Derry

Derry City 1

Waterford 2

OSCAR BRENNAN SCORED the winner for Waterford at the Brandywell before seeing red as winless Derry City remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Brennan reacted quickest after Nathan Gartside had saved his penalty kick to put the Blues ahead for the second time in the game.

Brennan then saw red for a second bookable offence with less than 10 minutes to go but Derry couldn’t find the equaliser and remain without a point after their opening two fixtures.

Shane Griffin gave the Blues the lead against the run of play with a terrific free kick on the half hour mark.

Derry deservedly got back on level terms on the stroke of half-time as Cameron McJannet sent Will Patching’s cross past Brian Murphy.

Waterford got back in front just seven minutes into the second half when Gartside brought down James Waite inside the penalty area.

The City stopper saved Brennan’s spot kick but the former Shelbourne man fired in the rebound which proved the winner for the Blues as they dug in to take maximum points.

Declan Devine made three changes from their opening day defeat to Longford with Ciaron Coll and Darren Cole late withdrawals from the squad which was also without the injured Jack Hodge and Marc Walsh.

James Akintunde was dropped to the bench and in came Jack Malone, Danny Lupano and Joe Thomson as the Candystripes attempted to register their first points of the season.

Waterford meanwhile, also looking to get their season up and running after two defeats were unchanged from the team which lost at home to Sligo Rovers last weekend.

The two week break in action appeared to have rejuvenated the City team as they began on the front foot.

Waterford, however, forced Gartside into action on 14 minutes when James Mascoll chipped a freekick towards the back post where the City keeper came to punch clear while earning a freekick of his own when fouled inside his six yard box.

From a short corner Patching found Ciaron Harkin who tried his luck from 25 yards but it was straight into the hands of Brian Murphy on 17 minutes.

McJannet was brought crashing to the ground right on the edge of the Waterford penalty area by Kyle Ferguson on 28 minutes.

From the free-kick on the left side Patching fired towards the back post but Lupano couldn’t get that vital touch and the chance was lost.

At the other end Thomson fouled James Waite 25 yards from the Derry goal. Up stepped Griffin who guided the ball past the defensive wall and into the corner of the net to give the Blues the lead on the half hour mark.

It was Waterford’s first attempt on goal and the breakthrough came against the run of play with Derry dominating the ball.

Derry midfielder Harkin received a blow to the face and the home side were down to 10 men for five minutes as he went off the pitch for treatment to a bloodied eye.

Waterford were unable to take advantage and on the stroke of half-time Patching floated a free-kick from a promising position and McJannet poked the ball past Murphy to level the match.

It was no more than Derry deserved having dominated the first half but Waterford’s Prince Mutswunguma forced a smart save from Gartside 60 seconds into the second half.

Derry really should’ve went in front after an excellent run and cross from McJannet but Will Fitzgerald headed narrowly wide of the post on 49 minutes.

Disaster struck for the home side three minutes later as Gartside came racing off his line to chase a long ball upfield which was helped on by the head of McJannet. The City No.1 was beaten to the ball by Waite who was brought down and referee Rob Harvey didn’t hesitate when pointing to the penalty spot while flashing a yellow card to Gartside.

Gartside almost made amends when getting down low to his right hand post to save Oscar Brennan’s penalty but the former Shelbourne man reacted quickest to send the rebound into the net from close range.

Murphy produced a brilliant one handed save to deny Joe Thomson who did well to volley Malone’s corner from 18 yards.

Parkhouse showed composure to dummy Malone’s pass inside the Waterford penalty area and it rolled into the path of Patching who fired over the crossbar on 68 minutes.

McJannet had a couple of headed efforst off target as Derry pushed for an equaliser.

Waterford were down to 10 men when Brennan was shown a second yellow card in quick succession, the second for a high challenge on Patching on 81 minutes, making for a nervous finale for the Munster men.

Lupano crashed a close range header off the crossbar with five minutes of normal time remaining.

The fourth official signalled five additional minutes but Waterford held strong to take their first points of the season.

Derry City: N. Gartside; D. Lupano, E. Toal, C. McJannet, D. Lafferty; W. Fitzgerald (J. Akintude 59), C. Harkin, J. Thomson (C. McLaughlin 84), J. Malone; W. Patching; D. Parkhouse; Subs not Used – J. Lemoignan, P. Ferry, R. Boyce, B. Barr, M Glynn, J. Akintunde, M McFadden, M. McChrystal.

Waterford: B. Murphy; J. Mascoll, C. Evans, K. Ferguson, D. Power; P. Mutswunguma (E. Molloy 60), S. Griffin (O. Sobowale 85), O. Brennan, J. Waite, A. O’Reilly, C. Kavanagh (D. Murphy 56); Subs Not Used: M Connor, J. Collins, P. Martin, N. O’Keefe, K. Mashigo, J. Stafford, E. Molloy.

Referee: Robert Harvey