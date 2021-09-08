Galway boost as Higgins' suspension overturned ahead of All-Ireland camogie final

GALWAY’S ALL-IRELAND hopes have been boosted by the news that Dervla Higgins has been cleared to play in Sunday’s senior camogie decider.
The Athenry defender was controversially shown a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident in the semi-final victory over Tipperary.
But RTÉ’s match footage later showed that it was a case of mistaken identity and that referee Ray Kelly had sent off the wrong player.
Higgins was due to serve a one-match suspension, ruling her out of Sunday’s showdown with Cork, but her ban was overturned on appeal on Tuesday evening.
Dervla Higgins was shown a straight red card in Galway's win over Tipperary - but should she have been? #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/PF6GLnYlUr— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 29, 2021
