Galway boost as Higgins' suspension overturned ahead of All-Ireland camogie final

Higgins, right, was sent off in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Higgins, right, was sent off in the All-Ireland semi-final.

GALWAY’S ALL-IRELAND hopes have been boosted by the news that Dervla Higgins has been cleared to play in Sunday’s senior camogie decider.

The Athenry defender was controversially shown a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident in the semi-final victory over Tipperary.

But RTÉ’s match footage later showed that it was a case of mistaken identity and that referee Ray Kelly had sent off the wrong player.

Higgins was due to serve a one-match suspension, ruling her out of Sunday’s showdown with Cork, but her ban was overturned on appeal on Tuesday evening.

Dervla Higgins was shown a straight red card in Galway's win over Tipperary - but should she have been? #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/PF6GLnYlUr — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 29, 2021

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!