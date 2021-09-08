Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 8 September 2021
Galway boost as Higgins' suspension overturned ahead of All-Ireland camogie final

Defender was shown a straight red card in the semi-final in a case of mistaken identity.

By The42 Team Wednesday 8 Sep 2021, 6:52 PM
Higgins, right, was sent off in the All-Ireland semi-final.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

GALWAY’S ALL-IRELAND hopes have been boosted by the news that Dervla Higgins has been cleared to play in Sunday’s senior camogie decider.

The Athenry defender was controversially shown a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident in the semi-final victory over Tipperary.

But RTÉ’s match footage later showed that it was a case of mistaken identity and that referee Ray Kelly had sent off the wrong player. 

Higgins was due to serve a one-match suspension, ruling her out of Sunday’s showdown with Cork, but her ban was overturned on appeal on Tuesday evening.

