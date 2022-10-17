Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 17 October 2022
Advertisement

Des Cahill to leave role as host of The Sunday Game after 15 seasons

The presenter will focus on presenting RTÉ Radio’s weekend shows.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 17 Oct 2022, 11:27 AM
52 minutes ago 5,672 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5895103
Des Cahill.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Des Cahill.
Des Cahill.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DES CAHILL HAS stepped down as host of The Sunday Game after 15 seasons hosting RTÉ flagship Sunday night GAA programme.

Cahill is to focus on roles as a presenter of Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1, while continuing to deliver sports bulletins on Morning Ireland.

The new presenter of The Sunday Game will be announced in 2023, while Joanne Cantwell will continue to anchor The Sunday Game Live.

Cahill cited a desire to cover live sporting events as the reason for the change.

“The reason I want a change is very straightforward- I want to go to live games again!

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“It’s been a privilege to host The Sunday Game for the past 15 seasons, but I miss the sense of fun and anticipation as you make your way to a match, the feeling of tension and excitement, the roar of the crowd.

“I can’t wait to experience that again when I’m fronting Saturday and Sunday Sport live from some of the most iconic venues in the country”.

“I’m hugely grateful and in debt to the fantastic team on The Sunday Game, who work so hard to bring the programme to air every week throughout the Championship. I’ve no doubt that their passion and commitment to deliver for the audience will continue in the seasons ahead with a new presenter in the hotseat.”

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie