Des Cahill to leave role as host of The Sunday Game after 15 seasons

DES CAHILL HAS stepped down as host of The Sunday Game after 15 seasons hosting RTÉ flagship Sunday night GAA programme.

Cahill is to focus on roles as a presenter of Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1, while continuing to deliver sports bulletins on Morning Ireland.

Advertisement

The new presenter of The Sunday Game will be announced in 2023, while Joanne Cantwell will continue to anchor The Sunday Game Live.

Cahill cited a desire to cover live sporting events as the reason for the change.

“The reason I want a change is very straightforward- I want to go to live games again!

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

“It’s been a privilege to host The Sunday Game for the past 15 seasons, but I miss the sense of fun and anticipation as you make your way to a match, the feeling of tension and excitement, the roar of the crowd.

“I can’t wait to experience that again when I’m fronting Saturday and Sunday Sport live from some of the most iconic venues in the country”.

“I’m hugely grateful and in debt to the fantastic team on The Sunday Game, who work so hard to bring the programme to air every week throughout the Championship. I’ve no doubt that their passion and commitment to deliver for the audience will continue in the seasons ahead with a new presenter in the hotseat.”