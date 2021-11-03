All-Ireland winning Dublin legend Des 'Snitchy' Ferguson passes away aged 91

Des Ferguson. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

DUBLIN GAA LEGEND Des ‘Snitchy’ Ferguson has died at the age of 91.

The former dual star won two All-Ireland senior football championships with the Dubs — in 1958 and 1963.

He came agonisingly close to repeating the success in hurling, but lost out to Cork and Tipperary in the 1952 and 1961 All-Ireland finals respectively.

A woodwork teacher, St Vincent’s clubman Ferguson later moved to Meath and was one of the founding members of Gaeil Colmcille.

The Dublin football team of 1953 pictured in 2012. Back row: (left to right) Mick Moylan, Jim Crowley, Jim Lavin, Cathal O'Leary, Paddy O Flaherty. Front row: Des Ferguson, Norman Allen, Kevin Heffernan, Cyril Freaney. Source: Cathal Noonan