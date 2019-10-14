This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 14 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster club football veterans McCormack and Dolan add to extensive medal hauls

Brian ‘Bruno’ McCormack lifted his 16th Laois senior crown with Portlaoise while Garrycastle’s Dessie Dolan won his eighth Westmeath SFC medal.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 14 Oct 2019, 1:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,834 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4850361
Bruno McCormack and Dessie Dolan.
Bruno McCormack and Dessie Dolan.
Bruno McCormack and Dessie Dolan.

TWO VETERANS OF Leinster football added to their extensive medal collections after club victories at the weekend. 

Brian ‘Bruno’ McCormack won his 16th Laois senior medal with Portlaoise yesterday, which arrived 22 years after he made his debut for the club. 

And 40-year-old Dessie Dolan picked up his eighth Westmeath SFC crown on Sunday, surpassing his father Dessie Snr’s haul of seven as Garrycastle defeated St Loman’s in the decider. 

“A bit surreal actually,” McCormack told Midlands 103 yesterday.

“I think we were really lucky today. Fair play to Killeshin, they got a goal early and never gave in. It was a tough day at the office. I think realistically now we could say we were very lucky to win today.

“They sort of played a sweeper for most of the game. But they were well organised and we just struggled to get room up front there today.

“It was a weird game, I’d say we’ll have to sit down and look at it ourselves to see it was very hard to get room in there. But thankfully the guys out the field started playing well in the second-half.”

It was a family affair in Westmeath with Dolan’s younger brother Gary in charge of the side as they bridged a five-year gap without the county title. 

The former county star told RTÉ Radio afterwards that this was his final act on the field in Westmeath and said he would be hanging up his boots after this campaign.

“This was (title) number eight,” said Dolan. ”I’m delighted because my dad has seven. It’s hard to beat your dad at anything but I beat him at county titles finally. I’ll take that one over him!

“Today was my last day playing Westmeath county football. I’ll do a little bit in Leinster but I’m finished with county football in Westmeath.

“It was a massive performance. No one had performed in the first-half. County finals are for performing, and no one was happy. There’s a bit of character in that room and we showed it in the second half.

“I turned 40 during the summer. My younger brother is the manager. He was saying, ‘just play a little bit, help the lads on the pitch.’ I was delighted to do it. It was a special day for Garrycastle.” 

John Heslin bagged 2-2 for St Loman’s but was unable to prevent them from falling to a 2-13 to 3-6 defeat.

The elder Dolan was withdrawn at half-time following a conversation with the manager. The 2012 All-Ireland finalists went on to pull off a dramatic comeback. 

“We were struggling with St Loman’s all over the park,” explained Dolan.

“We couldn’t contain Ronan O’Toole and John Heslin. Myself and Gary had a chat. I went off and we put James Sheerin in at full-forward, a big target man. We got a couple of balls into him and it kind of changed the game for us. The lads were incredible. The longer it went on the better we were getting.

“St Loman’s were playing all the football but they never turned up in the second half. We smelled the opportunity and we took it. It’s incredible.

“You might take for granted getting the county title, but this was special. We’re five years without getting one. There were incredible scenes at the end. I don’t think anyone could believe the win.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie