BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 15 December 2020
Advertisement

'It was probably more out of respect to Jim' - from ruling out Dublin senior job to getting set for All-Ireland final

Dessie Farrell has taken over from Jim Gavin and is set for his first senior final in charge of Dublin.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 15 Dec 2020, 10:27 AM
1 hour ago 1,806 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5300155
Dublin boss Dessie Farrell.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Dublin boss Dessie Farrell.
Dublin boss Dessie Farrell.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

FOUR YEARS ON and Dessie Farrell’s December focus has changed.

At this time in 2016, Farrell was preparing to wrap up his duties as CEO of the GPA after a 14-year spell.

During the course of his last interview in that role, Farrell distanced himself from the prospect of becoming Dublin senior boss in the future.

At the time he was U21 manager and had plenty experience tending to underage teams but 1995 All-Ireland winner as a player saw the commitment as too exhausting to consider taking on the main position in the capital.

Come forward to 2020 and much has changed. After as chaotic a first season imaginable for a senior inter-county manager, Farrell finds himself plotting for an All-Ireland senior final against Mayo next Saturday.

So what has changed?

“Probably deep down there was always this harbouring sort of, that it would be something that would be a great honour to do at some point in time,” says Farrell.

“I’ve been involved with Dublin football as a player and as a coach of underage teams and it is a great honour and it’s something I enjoy immensely and love doing.

“I think at the time it was probably more out of respect to Jim and the current management team. You don’t necessarily need to be distracted by what some gobshite is saying in the paper. So that was probably part of it as well.”

stephen-cluxton-celebrates-with-manager-jim-gavin-after-the-game Jim Gavin celebrates with Stephen Cluxton after the All-Ireland senior final replay. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The way was paved for Farrell to take over when Jim Gavin abruptly moved on last November after overseeing a glorious run of success.

From being in charge for short bursts in the spring with U21 teams, the new man was at the helm for an all-encompassing senior role.

“I won’t say life changing but there’s a massive adjustment for sure. You’ve got to get better at managing time, prioritising, compartmentalising things. It’s so all consuming you need to remember the important stuff in life as well and that can be a challenge too. By and large you get there and you muddle your way through it and you do what you have to do.

“It’s definitely not a case of the hard work or the time commitment, it was moreso did you have the tools and the know how and what not. That was probably the greatest concern. So from that point of view it’s been, as I say, a great honour and they’re a great bunch of players to get the opportunity to work with.”

dessie-farrell Dublin football manager Dessie Farrell. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

For all of Dublin’s days of glory, the setbacks linger with Farrell like the 2011 minor final loss to Tipperary and the U21 semi-final reversals of ’15 and ’16.

“There’s always a sort of a negative bias in the back of the head. You don’t tend to focus on the ones that worked out. It’s the ones that you lost along the way that tend to consume you. And there’s a discipline around that of course in its own right in terms of having that positive outlook and being optimistic.

“It’s something you get a little bit better with as you get older I think as well. Look, yeah, there have been plenty of experiences to fall back on, it’s how you choose to view them I think is the thing then.”

Despite a compressed campaign run off during winter this year, Dublin’s panel has not been hit hard by injuries as their players plough on in what Farrell admits is ‘a golden era’.

“Thankfully (no injuries), which has been surprising. We’ve had a good run of it.

“I remember with a club team last year, Na Fianna, coming into one of the big games we had something like 10 fellas carrying knocks and injuries and that type of thing. I expected something similar, particularly at the latter stage of the competition, that we would have some casualties but we don’t thankfully, touch wood.

“It’s about the individual attitude of the players within the group and it’s definitely a golden era because to me that’s what sets them apart, the practice, the extra 100 kick-outs on a given night, like Stephen Cluxton does, or doing the extra sessions or the extra reps and the extra drills.

“That’s not about resourcing or facilities or the size of clubs, that’s about fellas that are hungry and applying themselves and that have the attitude to be as competitive as they can be. It’s definitely a factor, a consideration for me looking at them for the period I’ve had them.”

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie