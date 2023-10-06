Dessie Farrell remaining as Dublin football manager until 2025

DUBLIN GAA HAVE announced that Dessie Farrell is remaining at the the helm of the All-Ireland champions until 2025.

Farrell’s Dubs beat Kerry in this year’s final on a scoreline of 1-15 to 1-13.

A statement from Dublin GAA reads: “Dublin GAA are delighted to confirm that Dessie Farrell has agreed to remain as Dublin Senior Football manager until the end of the 2025 season. ”

“We are delighted that Dessie has agreed to stay on with the Dublin Senior Football team for another two seasons,” county board chairman Mick Seavers said.

“Dessie and his backroom team have dedicated so much of their time and effort to Dublin GAA over the past four seasons. We look forward to continuing to work with them in the years ahead.”

Farrell succeeded five in-a-row winning manager Jim Gavin ahead of the 2020 campaign, and he steered Dublin to a sixth consecutive crown in his first season at the helm.

His side fell at the semi-final stage in 2021 and 2022, while they yo-yo’d in the league.

An All-Ireland winner as a player, Na Fianna clubman Farrell previously steered the county’s U21s to national glory.