Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 17 August 2022
Dessie Farrell to continue as Dublin football manager for two more years

The Dublin GAA county committee made the announcement this evening.

By The42 Team Wednesday 17 Aug 2022, 5:23 PM
Dublin manager Dessie Farrell.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DESSIE FARRELL WILL remain on as Dublin senior football manager for a further two years, it has been announced this evening.

The Na Fianna man was appointed to the job in December 2019, replacing five-in-a-row winner Jim Gavin.

Farrell kept the run going and won the All-Ireland in his first year in charge, defeating Mayo in the 2020 final.

However, the past two seasons have seen the Dubs fall at the semi-final stage.

Last month, his side lost out thanks to Sean O’Shea’s late free as Kerry went on to lift Sam Maguire for the first time since 2014.

Farrell’s future looked unclear following the end of his three-year term and rumours suggested he could be replaced for 2023.

However, the Dublin GAA county committee have confirmed that the current management team will continue for two more years.

