Dublin appoint Dessie Farrell as new senior football manager

DUBLIN HAVE TURNED to Dessie Farrell to take over as manager of the reigning All-Ireland senior football champions.

The announcement was made at the county’s annual convention tonight at Parnell Park with Farrell filling the vacancy created 12 days ago by the departure of Jim Gavin.

Farrell became the front-runner to take the senior job following the surprise exit of Gavin.

He has built up an impressive record as manager of Dublin underage teams in winning All-Ireland titles at minor (2012) and U21 (2014 and 2017). He also contested an All-Ireland minor decider in 2011 with Dublin and worked with several members of the current senior side in those underage outfits.

This year Farrell worked with Dublin senior hurlers in a support role and also managed his club Na Fianna, they lost out to eventual county and Leinster champions Ballyboden St-Enda’s at the quarter-final stage.

In his playing days Farrell’s career highlight came in 1995 when he was part of Dublin’s All-Ireland senior triumph, winning an All-Star award that same year. He claimed Leinster senior medals with Dublin while also enjoying club success with Na Fianna at county and provincial level.

Away from the playing fields Farrell was a key figure in the Gaelic Players Association, helping to found the group and serving as chief executive before his 14-year stint concluded in 2016.

Farrell takes charge of a side that have dominated the decade with seven All-Ireland senior triumphs and they are unbeaten in the Leinster championship since 2010.

He’s been appointed on a three-year deal.

