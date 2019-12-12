This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 12 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin appoint Dessie Farrell as new senior football manager

The 1995 All-Ireland winner takes over from Jim Gavin.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 7:25 PM
9 minutes ago 2,602 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4930940
Dessie Farrell enjoyed huge success with Dublin underage sides.
Image: INPHO
Dessie Farrell enjoyed huge success with Dublin underage sides.
Dessie Farrell enjoyed huge success with Dublin underage sides.
Image: INPHO

DUBLIN HAVE TURNED to Dessie Farrell to take over as manager of the reigning All-Ireland senior football champions.

The announcement was made at the county’s annual convention tonight at Parnell Park with Farrell filling the vacancy created 12 days ago by the departure of Jim Gavin.

Farrell became the front-runner to take the senior job following the surprise exit of Gavin.

He has built up an impressive record as manager of Dublin underage teams in winning All-Ireland titles at minor (2012) and U21 (2014 and 2017). He also contested an All-Ireland minor decider in 2011 with Dublin and worked with several members of the current senior side in those underage outfits.

This year Farrell worked with Dublin senior hurlers in a support role and also managed his club Na Fianna, they lost out to eventual county and Leinster champions Ballyboden St-Enda’s at the quarter-final stage.

In his playing days Farrell’s career highlight came in 1995 when he was part of Dublin’s All-Ireland senior triumph, winning an All-Star award that same year. He claimed Leinster senior medals with Dublin while also enjoying club success with Na Fianna at county and provincial level.

Away from the playing fields Farrell was a key figure in the Gaelic Players Association, helping to found the group and serving as chief executive before his 14-year stint concluded in 2016.

Farrell takes charge of a side that have dominated the decade with seven All-Ireland senior triumphs and they are unbeaten in the Leinster championship since 2010.

He’s been appointed on a three-year deal. 

Bernard Jackman joined Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell in studio to chat about the remarkable John Cooney and the Ireland captaincy. 


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie