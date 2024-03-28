Patience and reward: How Dessie Farrell persisted with fringe players to reshape the Dubs

THE SIGNS ARE ominous and those that see it closest, can see it keenest.

Speaking at the launch of the Ulster senior football championship on Monday evening, Derry manager Mickey Harte was asked his view on the Dublin side that had handed a thrashing to Tyrone the day before.

“I think that’s maybe their way of letting people know that the six-in-a-row team isn’t exactly the six-in-a-row team, but watch out what’s coming. They’re making a statement of intent here again,” said Harte.

“Because people were tending to say a lot that those older statesmen are gone and Dublin are not what they used to be.

“And they had to take that for a while and I think they weren’t too enamoured.”

It’s probably unfair and definitely unkind to state that Dessie Farrell’s first All-Ireland title as a manager wasn’t entirely his, but you’d know what we mean all the same: that the 2020 team that won Sam Maguire behind closed doors was simply running on the fumes left in the wake of Jim Gavin when he stepped down in 2019.

It’s more nuanced than that, of course, but there were still enough of the likes of Stephen Cluxton, Jonny Cooper, James McCarthy, Ciaran Kilkenny and Dean Rock.

Under the skin, you were still looking at Philly McMahon and Michael Darragh MacAuley somewhere in the background. You could just feel their collective presence.

But supplementing all those names were some that had already emerged from Dessie’s U21 class of 2017.

At the outset of that campaign, the Dublin edition were seen as, well, let’s say ‘honest triers’. Not fancied for the ultimate prize. Lacking somewhat in the swashbuckling stakes.

They won it all, blowing Galway away in a massive third quarter in the All-Ireland final.

When The Blue Wave strategic plan was set out for the future of Dublin GAA, the aspiration was that an All-Ireland title at U21 level would come every five years.

This was the fourth title at that level since 2010. The competition itself would change to U20 for the following year, but a look through that panel is to demonstrate how for all the enormous pick of players Dublin can enjoy, they don’t get enough credit for their ability to nurture talent.

Some made the grade almost instantly and were straight into winning All-Irelands.

We’re talking the likes of Eoin Murchan, who made just one appearance in the 2018 Leinster championship before starting every Super 8s game, negating Niall Sludden in Omagh, and finishing up as a senior All-Ireland winner.

We’re talking the likes of Brian Howard, Con O’Callaghan and Colm Basquel. Stellar names.

And then there were others that took a little longer to reach maturation. Some quicker than others, of course.

Paddy Small came off the bench in the U21 final. Others such as Seán McMahon and Cian Murphy took their time arriving.

They’re here now.

Evan Comerford hung on too. But when people wondered aloud what in heaven’s name was going to happen Dublin when Stephen Cluxton retired, Farrell came up with a fresh idea: just get him to play on into his mid-40s.

You’re still going to have the household names of Ciaran Kilkenny, Brian Fenton and Paul Mannion.

However, all around them are names that have taken their time and grown into being county footballers.

Greg McEneaney was the captain of the U20 team last year. Sean Bugler landed fully formed.

Peader Ó Cofaigh-Byrne made a long-forgotten debut in a Super 8s game with nothing riding on it against Tyrone, but then essentially he slipped off the radar for years. Where he sits in the depth chart is probably somewhere below Killian McGinnis and Tom Lahiff for a midfield berth beside Fenton.

But in the league this year in Celtic Park, he didn’t give Brendan Rogers a chance to gallop forward with his customary threat. Not once, before he was taken off. Some asset.

Can Cian Murphy be considered a newbie? A man who actually played in last year’s All-Ireland final? Of course not. But all the same, he’s fresh enough and lightly raced.

Then you have McGinnis. He made his debut in the league against Kerry in 2022 but has started the last two games.

As has Darragh Newcombe.

Ross McGarry. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Ross McGarry – 24 now, would you believe – has started every league game this year and provided a handsome scoring return for a grafting forward.

It’s been three years since Seán MacMahon made his debut, in the league against Roscommon, and yet here he is growing into his role at ripe age of 26.

In most counties of course, young players a couple of years out of their U20 grade wouldn’t hang about if they weren’t getting their game. Without the almost certain Leinster title and the shot at an All-Ireland medal, the juice would be some way off being worth the squeeze.

In Dublin, they stick at it. It’s an advantage for sure.

Though not an advantage anyone has a right to resent.