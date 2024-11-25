Dessie Hutchinson named Waterford hurling captain for 2025

DESSIE HUTCHINSON HAS been named as captain of the Waterford hurlers for the 2025 season.

His appointment was confirmed this evening as manager Peter Queally also named Lismore’s Iarlaith Daly as the team’s vice-captain.

Hutchinson takes over from Jamie Barron and Stephen Bennett who were joint captains for the 2024 campaign.

The former Brighton player has made a huge impact for Waterford since retiring from professional football and joining the Déise side in 2020. Waterford contested the All-Ireland final that season against Limerick in December as the championship was restructured due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Peter Queally and his management team have announced the Senior Hurling Captain & Vice Captain for 2025.



Captain: Dessie Hutchinson - Ballygunner



— Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) November 25, 2024

Hutchinson is currently preparing for a Munster final with Ballygunner as they hope to complete a provincial four-in-a-row against Sarsfields of Cork on Sunday in Semple Stadium.