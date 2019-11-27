'No regrets' - Monaghan stalwart calls time on inter-county career after 16 seasons

LONG-SERVING MONAGHAN STAR Dessie Mone has called time on his inter-county football career.

“Sin é #no regrets,” two-time Ulster champion Mone, who made his debut for the Farney county in 2004, tweeted this afternoon alongside two photographs.

The Clontibret man was a hugely versatile player for the side through the years, and usually featured in defence. There, he was an incredible man marker, and often popped up with lovely points from all angles.

In his 16th season, Mone was without doubt one of the longest-serving players in the 2019 championship — though Malachy O’Rourke’s Monaghan had a disappointing year.

They were shocked by their neighbours, Cavan, in the provincial quarter-final as the Breffni came out on top for the first time in 18 years of championship action. Armagh then dumped them out of the qualifiers in June.

In 2018, Monaghan reached their first All-Ireland semi-final since 1988 — Mone featured as a substitute that day — but they were beaten by Tyrone at Croke Park.

Mone made his debut against Carlow at Dr Cullen Park in the 2004 league, and went on to win Ulster championship titles in 2013 and 2015, and Division 2 and 3 league crowns in 2014 and 2013.

35-year-old Mone, who soldiered for the county with his brother John Paul, recently picked up his seventh Monaghan senior championship medal as Clontibret ended Scotstown’s Drive for Five.

Donegal’s Naomh Conaill brought the curtain down on their Ulster run at the semi-final stage, however, while they had edged out Crossmaglen before that.

