Dublin: 3°C Thursday 3 December 2020
All-Irish clash on the cards as draw made for Ally Pally showpiece

The draw was made for the World Championships this morning.

By Press Association Thursday 3 Dec 2020, 12:23 PM
Image: Steven Paston
Image: Steven Paston

THE SEVEN IRISH darts stars heading for the Alexandra Palace for this year’s William Hill PDC World Darts Championship have learned their opponents after the draw was made this morning. 

In a potential, all-Irish tie, Derry’s Daryl Gurney is set to take on Willie O’Connor of Limerick or Niels Zonneveld of the Netherlands.

Carlow native Steve Lennon will face Devon Petersen on the oche if he despatches Daniel Larsson.

Fermanagh’s Brendan Dolan will prepare for a showdown with either Mike De Decker or Edward Foulkes. 

Mickey Mansell will set up a meeting with Ricky Evans if he eliminates Haupai Puha and Meath teenager Keane Barry will contend with Chris Dobey if he gets past Jeff Smith.

Ciaran Teehan, meanwhile, has Wayne Jones and then, if successful, Joe Cullen.

60-year-old Deta Hedman will face Andy Boulton when she makes her debut at  the showpiece event later this month.

The three-time women’s runner-up sunk last season’s superstar Fallon Sherrock to qualify for the event for the first time.

While Sherrock became the first female player to win a match at the tournament, Hedman holds the honour of being the first to record a televised win over a male opponent at the 2005 UK Open.

Lisa Ashton, who this year became the first female player to earn a tour card via qualifying school, will face Adam Hunt for the right to take on 28th seed Jamie Hughes in round two.

Reigning champion and second seed Peter Wright will start against either Steve West or India’s Amit Gilitwal.

Top seed Michael Van Gerwen takes on either Ryan Murray or Lourence Ilagen of the Philippines, while third seed Gerwyn Price will start against either Luke Woodhouse or Jamie Lewis.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

