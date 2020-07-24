This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 24 July, 2020
Details confirmed for Premier League 2020-21 season

The new campaign’s final round is set to be played on 23 May, 2021, while it will begin on 12 September.

By The42 Team Friday 24 Jul 2020, 3:11 PM
The Premier League trophy (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett
The Premier League trophy (file pic).
Image: Martin Rickett

THE 2020-21 Premier League season will begin on 12 September, the league has announced.

The 20 top-flight clubs gathered for their final shareholders’ meeting of this season on Friday, with the final round of games taking place on Sunday.

A statement from the Premier League read: “Premier League shareholders today agreed to start the 2020-21 Premier League season on 12 September, 2020.

“The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May, 2021. The Premier League will continue to consult the FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.”

The42 Team

