Details confirmed for Premier League 2020-21 season

THE 2020-21 Premier League season will begin on 12 September, the league has announced.

The 20 top-flight clubs gathered for their final shareholders’ meeting of this season on Friday, with the final round of games taking place on Sunday.

A statement from the Premier League read: “Premier League shareholders today agreed to start the 2020-21 Premier League season on 12 September, 2020.

“The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May, 2021. The Premier League will continue to consult the FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.”